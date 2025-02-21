Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Tabbed 'Best QB Option' For One NFL Franchise
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had a productive career in a Rebel uniform, and his focus now shifts to a future in the NFL.
Dart is one of multiple Rebels who are hoping to hear their name called at the NFL Draft in April, and he has been projected to land with a few different franchises this offseason in mock drafts. Recently, however, he was slated as the "best quarterback option" for a team that is looking to replace a potential future hall of famer.
In a story from Pro Football Focus, Dart was named the best quarterback option for the New York Jets entering the 2025 season. Although the article states that the Jets aren't in an ideal position to land a quarterback in the upcoming draft, should they have the opportunity to grab him, Dart would be a good fit in the system.
"If a quarterback does slide to them, Jaxson Dart is the most likely option — and he’d be a great fit for new head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand," the story stated. "Engstrand, who spent the last three years as the Lions’ passing game coordinator, helped design one of the league’s most effective play-action offenses—an approach that would complement Dart’s skill set perfectly."
Dart had a record-breaking career at Ole Miss, one that saw him become the winningest quarterback in school history as he led the Rebels to back-to-back 10-plus-win seasons in 2023 and 2024.
His 2024 campaign in Oxford saw him throw for 4,279 yards (an Ole Miss record) and 29 touchdowns along with just six interceptions. He led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game and set a school record in total offense (4,774).
Regardless of where Dart lands in the 2025 draft, it's obvious that he has garnered tons of positive attention this offseason, both for his college career and performance in the Reese's Senior Bowl earlier this month.