Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Officially Files Lawsuit Against NCAA Amid Waiver Buzz

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has officially filed suit in Mississippi state court for an injunction against the NCAA after his waiver request for an additional season of eligibility was denied last week, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the suit was filed in the Chancery Court of Lafayette County in Oxford.

Following the Rebels’ stellar 13-2 season and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, the ruling on Chambliss’ waiver - which was applied for in November - was finally been handed down from the NCAA.

The All-SEC signal-caller was denied his request for the 2026 season as he searches for an additional season of eligibility with millions of dollars on the table.

“In November, Ole Miss filed a waiver request for football student-athlete Trinidad Chambliss, seeking to extend his five-year Division I eligibility clock, citing an incapacitating illness or injury," the NCAA revealed in a statement.

"Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided.

"The documents provided by Ole Miss and the student’s prior school include a physician’s note from a December 2022 visit, which stated the student-athlete was “doing very well” since he was seen in August 2022.”

NEWS: Trinidad Chambliss’ lawyers have officially filed his suit for an injunction in state court in Mississippi for his eligibility in 2026. The lawsuit is in Chancery Court of Lafayette County, which is where Oxford is located. Chancery courts are the only ones authorized to… — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2026

“Additionally, the student-athlete’s prior school indicated it had no documentation on medical treatment, injury reports or medical conditions involving the student-athlete during that time frame and cited 'developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances' as its reason the student-athlete did not play in the 2022-23 season.

"The waiver request was denied. This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules. So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football)."

Now, Chambliss and his representative will not go down without a fight - where the All-SEC quarterback's lawyer, Tom Mars, will be taking the ruling to court - officially filing suit on Friday.

Trinidad Chambliss vs. NCAA has officially been filed in Lafayette County Chancery Court.



Also the NCAA appeal on his denial will be heard next week.



I expect him to be Ole Miss’ quarterback next season. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) January 16, 2026

Mars told ESPN on Sunday: "We expect the lawsuit to be far more detailed and documented than other eligibility lawsuits that have been filed in the past year.

"Therefore, considerable work needs to be done before we'll be prepared to seek an injunction that would allow Trinidad to play next season."

Chambliss remains one of the most polarizing signal-callers in America with all eyes on if he is granted his extra season of eligibility.

