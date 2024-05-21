Ole Miss' Tre Harris Receives Elite Grade Among SEC Wide Receivers
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris is among the highest-graded returning wide receivers in the SEC this season.
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris burst onto the scene as one of the Southeastern Conference's most dangerous players in 2023, and with any luck, that trend will continue this fall.
Pro Football Focus recently released its grades for returning SEC wide receivers, and Harris came in at No. 2, just a fraction of a point behind Missouri's Luther Burden III. Although Ole Miss boasts a strong receiving corps, Harris was the only Rebel to make the Top 10 list, and you can view the rankings below along with each receiver's grade in parenthesis.
1. Luther Burden III -- Missouri Tigers (88.8)
2. Tre Harris -- Ole Miss Rebels (88.5)
3. CJ Daniels -- LSU Tigers (87.1)
4. Eugene Wilson III -- Florida Gators (81.8)
5. Jabre Barber -- Texas A&M Aggies (81.1)
6. Jared Brown -- South Carolina Gamecocks (80.7)
7. Trent Hudson -- Mississippi State Bulldogs (79.4)
8. Andrel Anthony -- Oklahoma Sooners (78.6)
9. Gage Larvadain -- South Carolina Gamecocks (77.3)
10. Elijah Badger -- Florida Gators (76.7)
In an injury-impacted season, Harris still made his presence felt in 2023 for the Rebels, leading the team in receiving yards (985) and receiving touchdowns (8). Four of his scores came in his first action in an Ole Miss uniform against the Mercer Bears in Week 1, good for a school record.
Harris also had a huge game in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in December, hauling in seven passes for 134 yards, including a single catch that went for 37 yards.
He is just one of the veteran presences for Ole Miss in this wide receiver room entering 2024, joining returning starter Jordan Watkins and transfer phenom Antwane "Juice" Wells in that category. If the Rebels can continue to find connections between quarterback Jaxson Dart and this crew, the upcoming season could be rather special in Oxford.