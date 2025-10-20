The Grove Report

Paul Finebaum Predicts Florida Gators Job Will Distract Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin

Kiffin remains at the forefront of the Florida conversation, labeled a top candidate for the job with Billy Napier's departure.

Zack Nagy

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. / Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been trending on social media across the last 24 hours following the news of the Florida Gators parting ways with head coach Billy Napier.

After a four-year stint in Gainesville where Napier went 22-23 with the Gators, the administration made the move in relieving him of his duties on Sunday afternoon.

Now, the rumor mill is swirling with Kiffin at the forefront of the conversation as the Gators' "No. 1 priority" during their coaching search.

Last week, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter stated that the program is eyeing a new deal with Kiffin - as Indiana did with Curt Cignetti - where they are proactively working towards getting the framework together.

On Sunday, Kiffin addressed local reporters in Oxford for his weekly Zoom press conference where he commented on the recent reports and buzz surrounding the Florida opening.

“That’s awesome that [AD Keith Carter] said those things, and I don’t take that for granted,” Kiffin said. “Extremely appreciative of how everyone’s been here. Keith, the chancellor, everybody. So, (I’m) flattered that that would even be being discussed halfway through the season. But I don’t deal with that."

But could it be a distraction for the Ole Miss program? ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes so.

Finebaum appeared on SportsCenter Monday morning for his weekly "Paul-In or Paul-Out" segement where he dove into his reasoning.

The ESPN analyst detailed that he’s concerned about the Oklahoma game on Saturday - along with a possibly distracted Kiffin that could impact the Rebels.

“I was Paulie positive,” Finebaum said. “But no more. I am going to say not fine because this weekend is critical. Now, if they can win against Oklahoma, they’ll go back to being fine. That’s a whole other story.

"Their schedule is pretty manageable after that. I think all they have is a road game remaining at Starkville, but I’m going to say, ‘No,’ because, frankly, I think Lane Kiffin is gonna be distracted by the Florida job.”

Along with Finebaum, ESPN's Heather Dinich appeared on SportsCenter where she provided her thoughts on the state of the Ole Miss program with the rumor mill swirling.

“I thought they were fine until Paul got rid of Lane Kiffin. I do think that they’re fine, I really like their offense, I like Trinidad Chambliss, I was surprised by how they played, I do think that if you asked me this question next week, though,” Dinich said. “And they’ve lost to Oklahoma, you’re gonna get a different answer.”

No. 8 Ole Miss will travel to Oklahoma in Week 9 for an SEC showdown against Top-15 foe Oklahoma with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT.

