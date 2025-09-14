Paul Finebaum's Take: Would Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Take Florida Gators Job?
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this month with the Rebels scorching hot to open the 2025 season.
After three consecutive wins over Georgia State, Kentucky and Arkansas, Ole Miss is 3-0 with a pair of Southeastern Conference wins.
With early season success in Oxford, Kiffin remains at the forefront of conversations surrounding potential head coaching vacancies.
After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to Florida State in Week 1, Kiffin emerged as a name to keep tabs on, according to betting odds in Vegas.
Now, with the Florida Gators 1-2 across the program's first three games of the season, head coach Billy Napier is seeing "hot seat" conversations ramp up.
Would Kiffin take the job in Gainesville if it were to open up? ESPN's Paul Finebaum weighed in.
“But here’s the problem, though, I agree with you that this has been their Waterloo, but when you’re sitting there at 20-21 and I think it’s something like (10-15) in the SEC, how do you make a case not to do it over again,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
“I was at the Dallas airport yesterday watching football … and a guy yelled at me from behind the bar … so he’s wearing a gator hat. Okay. I said, So what do you think? He said, We got to get rid of Napier. I said, who do you want … And I knew what the answer was. He said, Lane, got to grab him.
“Now that’s great. That was the one last year. But we’re about to hear on this E:60 in a couple of days that Lane Kiffin is entrenched in Oxford.
"He didn’t take the Auburn job because his daughter Landry just moved there and begged him not to. So now, is he going to walk away from what’s a really good job and a really great place to go to, a place that has won very infrequently in history?”
Finebaum believes Kiffin is "entrenched" in Oxford where Ole Miss' shot-caller has raved about the Magnolia State and what it means to his family.
“A year ago, as I told you, he would have taken it, but it’s a year later,” Finebaum said. “You don’t know. I think all of us like Billy Napier, but I think it’s hard to make a strong case, if you’re Scott Stricklin, you know, why do you keep him? Because he I mean, at least Saturday night, there (weren’t) about 10 things Billy Napier did wrong that you can point to.
“That’s usually the case after a Billy Napier loss, so I mean it was a clean loss if there’s such a thing. But it was still the second loss of the season, and the schedule is just, it’s just suffocating.”
