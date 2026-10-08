Pete Golding Needs to Show Ole Miss Can Finish Games

Ole Miss faces a major test at Vanderbilt this coming weekend. Two weeks separated from a 52-28 blowout loss at Florida, Pete Golding & Co. have had substantial time away from live games to reassess the team.

The Rebels have a lot to prove this coming Saturday. And one of the biggest is that they can establish and hold a lead without needing late-game heroics from the offense to come to the rescue. With all the time away, will Ole Miss be able to start moving in the right direction in late-game management?

Consistency as the Standard

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have been in two situations this season where a multi-score lead evaporated and required late-game rescues from the offense. The first was the season opener against Louisville.

Ole Miss held a 38-24 lead with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals would drive 75 yards and score, and give the ball back to the Rebels. Ole Miss would gain six yards and go three-and-out, and punt the ball back to Louisville, who would subsequently go right back down the field and tie the game at 31 with 1:38 remaining. Trinidad Chambliss would drive the Rebels down to the Cardinals' 31-yard line, where Lucas Carneiro would connect on a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

The Ole Miss defense surrendered 14 points on back-to-backdrives to tie the game before the offense operated to set up the winning field goal. Many attributed the collapse to first-week rust being shaken off, but the same thing happened just two weeks later against LSU, this time with an even larger lead being surrendered.

The Rebels led the Tigers 24-7 going into halftime, before LSU would storm back and tie the game at 24 with 11:21 in the fourth quarter. Once again, Trinidad Chambliss would lead Ole Miss down the field and would take the lead on a 14-yard touchdown scramble, and convert a two-point conversion to jump ahead 32-24. LSU would then turn right back around and drive 69 yards to the Rebels' six-yard line before Jaylon Braxton came away with the game-ending interception in the end zone.

Ole Miss has proven they can separate from good teams, but simply cannot put games away. This week at Vanderbilt will be a major test to show if they can, in fact, close out games against conference opponents. With two weeks to get things cleaned up, late-game execution should undoubtedly be one of the most visible and important things addressed and executed come this weekend.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.