Predicting Ole Miss Football's Starting Offensive Line After Multiple SEC Signings

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines this offseason with the program navigating a pivotal stretch following a historic 2025 season.

Once Golding took over as the new shot-caller following Lane Kiffin's departure, the Rebels didn't skip a beat after landing the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class after inking over two dozen signees.

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne headlines the haul as the No. 2 rated tackle in the free agent market where he made the move from Baton Rouge to Oxford after signing with the Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder spent one season with LSU prior to departing the program after Kiffin's arrival in the Bayou State.

Now, after a one year where he showed promise in the SEC, Golding and Co. will bring in the No. 2 offensive tackle in the Transfer Portal and a Top-25 overall free agent.

Ole Miss returns Delano Townsend, Patrick Kutas, and Brycen Sanders as the anchors in the trenches where Curne will look to earn a starting role heading into the 2026 season.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What could the offensive line depth chart look like heading into Spring Camp?

Ole Miss Rebels On SI revealed our "way-too-early" predictions of the starters and potential backups - with Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler also set to enroll at Ole Miss where he will be added.

The Offensive Line:

LT: Terez Davis, Connor Howes, Enoch Wangoy

LG: Delano Townsend, John Wayne Oliver

C: Brycen Sanders, Troy Everett

RG: Patrick Kutas, Carius Curne, John Wayne Oliver

RT: Carius Curne, Connor Howes

Ole Miss will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in the trenches headlined by newcomer Curne - where he can play in multiple spots at guard and tackle.

Golding and Co. will look to find the proper combination this offseason with multiple returning pieces - including Delano Townsend after withdrawing from the Transfer Portal - to work with in Spring Camp.

All eyes remain on the Rebels after bringing in the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class with multiple game-changing players to work with.

