Rebels in the NFL: Ole Miss Football Adds Jaxson Dart to the List of NFL Starters
OXFORD, Miss. – Sixteen former Rebels played in Week Three headlined by Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown after finishing with 109 receiving yards and a touchdown as a key piece of the Eagles’ comeback win over the Rams.
In Washington, the Commanders’ rookie cornerback Trey Amos was targeted one time and broke up the pass.
His PFF coverage grade of 79.6 ranked as the top 10 among all cornerbacks in Week Three.
On offense, left tackle Laremy Tunsil anchored the left side of the line for the Commanders. He finished with an 88.0 PFF pass blocking grade, third in the league among offensive linemen and first among tackles.
On the season, Tunsil’s pass blocking grade of 87.7 ranks third among offensive linemen league-wide.
#23 Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
Secured one solo tackle, one tackle for loss and broke up the pass the only time he was targeted. His 79.6 PFF coverage grade ranked No. 10 in the league among cornerbacks in Week Three.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Hauled in six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. His contributions helped Philadelphia’s 19-point comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
Played two snaps on special teams in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
Played three snaps, rushing one time for three yards in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
Was not active in Week Three.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Played 25 snaps on offense in a 23-20 win against the Denver Broncos.
#18 Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
Played 17 snaps in a loss to the Browns in Week Three.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Played 21 total snaps in a 44-13 win against the New Orleans Saints.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
Played 15 total snaps in a loss to the Bills.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Secured one solo tackle, both for a loss, including one sack in a loss to the Chargers. His 78.1 PFF grade was the third-highest grade by a Broncos defender in Week Three.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Did not play in Week Three.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Started at tight end, playing 32 snaps in a 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Caught three passes for 32 yards, including this 12-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
Carried the ball one time for 11 yards and racked up 30 yards on two catches.
#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
Was not active in Week Three.
#95 Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
Started at linebacker, secured three total tackles in a loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Started at left tackle, playing all 58 offensive snaps in Week Three. Tunsil’s 88.0 PFF pass blocking grade ranked third in the league and first among tackles in Week Three.
#33 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
Played 43 total snaps in a 30-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
Was not active in Week Three.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Secured two solo tackles, one quarterback hurry, and one pass defended in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
INJURED RESERVE
Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
PRACTICE SQUAD
Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Mark Robinson | LB | New England Patriots
John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
