Rebels Prepare For 'Whole New' Florida With Freshman QB DJ Lagway
DJ Lagway won't send Florida to the College Football Playoff, at least in 2024 with the Gators sitting at 5-5 entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
That doesn't mean he can't play the role of spoiler for multiple SEC programs in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. He already ruined LSU's almost-improbable odds last week in "The Swamp" while helping Florida inch closer to a bowl bid.
Lagway can do it again as No. 11 Ole Miss arrives at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this Saturday. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin knows No. 2 is the No. 1 threat standing in the way of an Oxford postseason berth.
"I don't think I've ever seen a team play so differently based on a quarterback," Kiffin said on Monday regarding Florida. "Usually it just affects the offense, but it looks like it's affected the whole team. Gives their team hope.
"They have really good talent, really good players. They are as good-looking of a team physically, just talking with to other coaches over the last few weeks, they would say that. For whatever reason, they couldn't put together early, and now they have the way the quarterback has played."
Lagway, the former top QB recruit out of Willis (Texas), has been the steady hand in Gainesville since starter Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL in Week 7's loss against Tennessee. He guided the Gators back to an overtime loss in Knoxville thanks to a 27-yard touchdown pass to Chimere Dike with less than 30 seconds remaining.
In nine games, Lagway has completed 58.5 percent of his throws with seven touchdown passes against five interceptions. He's also averaging 3.1 yards per rush attempt while posting a 161.9 passer rating.
While Lagway might be the headliner, Kiffin also praised the Gators' coaching staff for keeping the team attentive despite a rocky season.
"[Gators defensive coordinator] Ron Roberts does a really good job.," Kiffin said. "They've improved off last year and early in the year… now you're seeing them play the best all year."
Kiffin, a former offensive coordinator at Alabama, worked on staff with Napier under Nick Saban during their run toward a national title from 2014-16. Napier was hired the year prior to coach wide receivers. The fifth-year Rebels coach mentioned of Napier helped him learn the ins and outs of working with Saban while setting a standard in his coaching prowess.
"I really enjoyed the time, helping me come into an offensive room when I didn't know anybody on the staff," Kiffin said. "Billy really helped me in that transition. I have a really good relationship with him. A lot of respect for who he is as a person and how he treats people."
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Florida is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.