Report: Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart 'Will Not Fall Beyond No. 9 Pick' in Draft
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart headlines a crop of former Rebels that are expected to hear their names called across the next three days at the 2025 NFL Draft.
For Dart, the electrifying signal-caller has seen his stock soar during the pre-draft process after working his way into the first-round conversation.
NFL decision-makers continue salivating at the potential he attains with multiple organizations keeping tabs on the SEC gunslinger.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently chimed in on Dart's stock following his senior season under Lane Kiffin.
"To that point, the 21-year-old comes off an outstanding senior campaign in Oxford — amassing nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while earning first-team All-SEC honors," Schultz said.
"Dart finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in total offense, while helping guide the Rebels to a 21-5 record over his final two seasons."
Now, other NFL Draft analysts are beginning to weigh in on Dart and what's to come on Thursday in Round 1.
CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala believes Dart will not fall below the No. 9 pick to the New Orleans Saints.
"What I'm being told is that Jaxson Dart is not going to fall beyond that No. 9 pick and the Saints. Somebody could potentially go above the Saints to try to go get him, but that's not what I'm hearing right now," Kinkhabwala said.
"That's a pick that [Saints head coach] Kellen Moore really likes."
Dart is coming off of an electrifying 2024 campaign with the Rebels after rewriting the Ole Miss record books.
NFL scouts have taken notice of the growth he's made year-by-year under Kiffin and the staff in Oxford, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"He's a completely different player now," the scout said. "I almost throw out his early tape, the same way I did with Jayden Daniels before LSU. He made real strides — and I think Lane Kiffin played a big part in that."
All eyes remain on Dart heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with multiple predictions believing he will land in the first round.
How to Watch: 2025 NFL Draft
Thursday, April 24 (Round 1) – 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
Friday, April 25 (Rounds 2-3) – 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and NFL Network
Saturday, April 26 (Rounds 4-7) – 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and NFL Network
