Six Ole Miss Rebels Named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams
The Ole Miss Rebels will have a new-look roster when the college football season gets underway later this month, and the coaches within the Southeastern Conference seem to think that the talent on the team is among the best in the league.
Ole Miss saw six players named to the Preseason All-SEC Teams on Thursday, including three players who earned First Team honors. You can view a list of the Rebels who made the cut below.
First Team:
Second Team:
Third Team:
A notable exclusion from this list is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart who, like in the media version of the All-SEC Teams, was passed over in favor of Carson Beck (Georgia), Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama).
Two of the Ole Miss names who earned these honors are new additions to the roster this season, namely defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen. All six, however, are former transfers, having elected to leave a college program and join the Rebels at some point in their career.
Ulysses Bentley IV and Jared Ivey both came to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season, and Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn were additions prior to the 2023 campaign, one that saw the Rebels claim an 11-win season for the first time in school history.
All of these players are expected to play a key role in Ole Miss' quest for a College Football Playoff berth this season, and the fact that they are all former transfers shows just how successful head coach Lane Kiffin has been at navigating the waters of the transfer portal since he arrived in Oxford.
The Rebels are scheduled to open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.