Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) returns to action on Thursday night for a Sugar Bowl showdown against the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs at the Caesars SuperDome.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs enter the rematch as 6.5-point favorites, but Pete Golding's crew will be looking to play spoiler with a berth to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line.

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to spot the ball," Golding said. "It’s not going to be the call that wins the game.

"It’s going to be the execution of the call and the communication of 11 guys being on the same page and playing extremely hard and contesting every play. It gets back to the players, no doubt."

Here's what Trinidad Chambliss said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Thursday night at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans.

What Trinidad Chambliss Said: Sugar Bowl Edition

“I’m very excited to play Georgia again," Chambliss said this week. “The first outcome wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. We felt like we were the better team that day and we felt like we should have won that game.

"I’ve got to finish games in the fourth quarter. It’s going to be another dog fight. They’re going to come with it. Their defense is really solid. They’re going to have a great scheme for us. We just have to execute. It’s whoever makes the most mistakes. Let’s not do that.”

Pregame Updates:

- Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy is a full go for Thursday night's clash against the Georgia Bulldogs. The star offensive weapon has been nursing a shoulder injury, but will have the green light in the Sugar Bowl.

- Ole Miss will keep the wide receiver rotation consistent with De'Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace, and Cayden Lee looking to lead the way offensively against a fiery Bulldogs defense.

- Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young is a full go after returning from injury for the Sugar Bowl.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]

First Quarter:

-

