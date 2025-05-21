Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators 'Leading the Way' for Elite Ole Miss Football Target
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
McCoy, a Top-10 overall prospect in the Magnolia State, has quickly become a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as his process ramps up.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder backed off of a commitment to the LSU Tigers in February after being committed to Brian Kelly's program for just a handful of weeks.
Now, he's a player multiple programs continue turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
McCoy's process was wide open heading into the spring, but he's begun identifying the contenders with multiple SEC schools on his radar.
He's down to Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas as he inches closer towards a tentative July 1 commitment date.
With official visits set to take place this summer, he'll take multi-day stays to each of his finalists, but a pair of programs are "leading the way" heading into the trips.
Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns and Billy Napier's Florida Gators are beginning to separate themselves from the pack for the four-star defensive lineman, according to Rivals.
Kiffin and Co. will look to make up ground in the sought-after defensive lineman's process as he begins navigating his contenders down the stretch.
What will McCoy provide the program of his choosing once he reaches the next level? What stands out in his game as one of the top players in America?
On3 Sports' Take: "Physically gifted defensive lineman with a huge frame and plus athleticism as a high school underclassman. has measured in over 6-foot-6.5 and close to 250 pounds prior to his sophomore season.
"Owns plus length for the position with 34.25-inch arms. Registers as a top athlete, running a 4.89 second 40-yard dash at Student Sports' All-22 camp. Lines up as a big defensive end for his high school. Physical gifts are readily apparent on Friday nights. Flashes good speed and functional movement skills.
"Closes to make some impressive plays. Has upside as a run defender, using his big frame to body offensive linemen. Still early in his development. Likely not done growing and could see his frame maxing out at north of 300 pounds. Size and athleticism make him one of the early top defensive linemen in the 2026 cycle."
