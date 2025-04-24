The 2025 NFL Draft Buzz: Where Ole Miss Football's Prospects are Projected to Land
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, and Ole Miss football is likely in for one of its best drafts ever as Lane Kiffin and his staff send a deep and talented crop of players to the professional ranks, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, one of the most-talked-about prospects leading up to Day 1 of the draft.
We’ve got all you need to get ready for the NFL Draft, including where to watch the departing Rebels realize their pro football dreams.
2025 NFL Draft: How to Watch
Dates: April 24-26
Site: Lambeau Field
Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV/Streaming: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
Round 1: Thursday, 7 p.m. CT
Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, 6 p.m. CT
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, 11 a.m. CT
By the Numbers
Taking a look at some full seven-round mock drafts from PFF, NFL.com and ESPN, and Ole Miss could see some of its draft records fall this weekend.
Ole Miss’ all-time record for draft picks of 16 in the 20-round 1960 draft is likely safe, but the Rebels could match the modern era record of nine total picks in 1968 and 1971 and will almost surely break their record of six (2019, 2022), within the current seven-round format.
Looking just at the first round, Ole Miss’ all-time best is three in 2016, which could be in jeopardy as well.
ESPN Mock Draft Breakdown
Jordan Reid, in his seven-round mock, as well as Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, in their three-round mock, projected three Rebels taken in the first round: Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen and Trey Amos.
Amos would be the first cornerback drafted in the first round in program history. Kiper and Yates give Ole Miss five in the first three rounds, projecting Princely Umanmielen and Tre Harris in the third.
Reid also has that duo off the board in the first three rounds with Harris going in Round 2 to the Houston Texans. Reid has JJ Pegues, Chris Paul Jr. and Jared Ivey as a group of eight Rebels in his projections.
PFF Mock Draft Breakdown
While Reid sees eight Rebels drafted in total, Pro Football Focus projects nine, including seven in the first three rounds.
Amos is its lone first-round projection, followed by Nolen, Harris, Umanmielen and Ivey in Round 2 with Dart sliding to the Miami Dolphins in the third, along with Paul.
PFF projects Antwane Wells Jr. as the ninth Rebel off the board in Round 5.
NFL Mock Draft Breakdown
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter agrees on nine total Rebels drafted but disagrees with PFF on the ninth.
Reuter has Dart as a Top 10 pick to the New Orleans Saints, as well as the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles trading up to 26 to draft Walter Nolen.
He tabs Amos, Harris, Umanmielen and Ivey within the first five rounds, then Pegues, Paul and Caden Prieskorn in the seventh round.
The Athletic Mock Draft Breakdown
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has eight total Ole Miss selections, all in the first five rounds. Nolen is the lone first-round selection, followed by Dart as the first pick in Round 2, along with Amos and Harris.
Umanmielen gives Ole Miss five in the first three rounds, while Pegues, Paul and Ivey are all off the board before the sixth.
ESPN’s Best Available
Within ESPN’s draft hub, it has ranked more than 300 of its best available players, and Ole Miss has nine within the top 257—the total number of picks in the draft—and it suggests yet another Rebel as the potential ninth pick.
Nolen, Amos, Dart and Harris are all in the Top 50, joined in the Top 150 by Umanmielen, Paul, Pegues and Ivey, giving Ole Miss what seems to be eight locks for the draft.
The final rounds are fuzzy with Jordan Watkins ranking No. 211, as well as Prisekorn and Ulysses Bentley IV as potential draftees.
Where is Jaxson Dart Going?
One of the biggest questions leading up to the draft is where First Team All-SEC quarterback Jaxson Dart is going.
Dart has appeared within the first round of more and more NFL Draft projections, as high as No. 9 to the Saints per Reuter.
There seems to be chatter around the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Reid, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm and others predict Dart to land at No. 21.
Brugler has Dart as the first pick of the second round to the Cleveland Browns, while Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt has the Browns trading up to No. 29 to take Dart in the first.
Full NFL Draft Projections
ESPN Best Available
17. Walter Nolen
37. Trey Amos
39. Jaxson Dart
44. Tre Harris
89. Princely Umanmielen
112. Chris Paul Jr.
121. JJ Pegues
150. Jared Ivey
211. Jordan Watkins
315. Caden Prieskorn
324. Ulysses Bentley IV
The Athletic
Nolen R1 P25 – Texans
Dart R2 P33 – Browns
Amos R2 P36 – Jaguars
Harris R2 P63 – Chiefs
Umanmielen R3 P93 – Saints
Pegues P4 P137 – Seahawks
Paul P5 P161 – Eagles
Ivey P5 P167 – Titans
PFF
Amos R1 P30 – Bills
Nolen R2 P31 – Chiefs
Harris R2 P54 – Packers
Umanmielen R2 P57 – Panthers
Ivey R2 P59 – Ravens
Dart R3 P71 – Dolphins
Paul R3 P89 – Texans
Pegues R5 P143 – Raiders
Wells R5 P165 – Eagles
NFL - Chad Reuter
Dart R1 P9 – Saints
Nolen R1 P26 – Eagles
Amos R2 P40 – Saints
Harris R2 P57 – Panthers
Umanmielen R3 P94 – Browns
Ivey – R5 P157 – Titans
Pegues – R7 P236 – Texans
Paul – R7 P243 – Ravens
Prieskorn R7 P257 – Chargers
ESPN – Jordan Reid
Dart R1 P21 – Steelers
Amos R1 P30 - Bills
Nolen R1 P32 – Eagles
Harris R2 P58 – Texans
Umanmielen R3 P66 – Chiefs
Pegues R4 P109 – Bills
Paul R4 P120 – Titans
Ivey R5 P151 – Colts
ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates
Nolen R1 P17 – Bengals
Dart R1 P29 – Browns
Amos R1 P30 – Bills
Umanmielen R3 P73 – Jets
Harris R3 P93 – Saints
