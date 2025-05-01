The Grove Report

The Buzz: Ole Miss Football Sees Double-Digit Rebels Sign NFL Contracts

Lane Kiffin and Co. were well-represented during the 2025 NFL Draft, multiple Rebels ink professional deals.

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ole Miss football had a historic showing at the 2025 NFL Draft last week with eight Rebel selections, the most in the seven-round era of the draft (since 1994) and the second-most in the modern era of the NFL since the AFL-NFL merger (since 1967).

Those eight Rebel draftees rank Ole Miss fifth nationally this season, trailing only Ohio State (14), Georgia (13), Texas (12) and Oregon (10).

Ole Miss Rebels who heard their name called in Green Bay last week were: defensive tackle Walter Nolen to the Arizona Cardinals (Round 1, Pick 16), quarterback Jaxson Dart to the New York Giants (Round 1, Pick 25), wide receiver Tre Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers (Round 2, Pick 55), cornerback Trey Amos to the Washington Commanders (Round 2, Pick 61).

More... defensive end Princely Umanmielen to the Carolina Panthers (Round 3, Pick 77), wide receiver Jordan Watkins to the San Francisco 49ers (Round 4, Pick 138), linebacker Chris Paul Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams (Round 5, Pick 172) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues to the Las Vegas Raiders (Round 6, Pick 180).

Rebels who earned undrafted rookie free agent contracts were: running back Ulysses Bentley IV (Indianapolis Colts), kicker Caden Davis (New York Jets), defensive end Jared Ivey (Seattle Seahawks), offensive lineman Nate Kalepo (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), tight end Caden Prieskorn (Detroit Lions).

More... John Saunders Jr. (Miami Dolphins), offensive lineman Gerquan Scott (Buffalo Bills), cornerback Brandon Turnage (Kansas City Chiefs), safety Trey Washington (Indianapolis Colts) and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (New York Giants). Earning invites to minicamps were cornerback Isaiah Hamilton (Seattle Seahawks) and offensive lineman Jeremy James (Las Vegas Raiders).

Where the Rebels Landed:

OLE MISS REBELS IN THE 2025 NFL DRAFT
Round 1, Pick 16 – Walter Nolen, DT, Arizona Cardinals – Recap | Highlights
Round 1, Pick 25 – Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants – Recap | Highlights
Round 2, Pick 55 – Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers – Recap | Highlights
Round 2, Pick 61 – Trey Amos, CB, Washington Commanders – Recap | Highlights
Round 3, Pick 77 – Princely Umanmielen, DE, Carolina Panthers – Recap | Highlights
Round 4, Pick 138 – Jordan Watkins, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Recap | Highlights
Round 5, Pick 172 – Chris Paul Jr., LB, Los Angeles Rams – Recap | Highlights
Round 6, Pick 180 – JJ Pegues, DT, Las Vegas Raiders – Recap | Highlights

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
Ulysses Bentley IV, RB – Indianapolis Colts
Caden Davis, K – New York Jets
Jared Ivey, DE – Seattle Seahawks
Nate Kalepo, OL – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Caden Prieskorn, TE – Detroit Lions
John Saunders Jr., S – Miami Dolphins
Gerquan Scott, OL – Buffalo Bills
Brandon Turnage, CB – Kansas City Chiefs
Trey Washington, S – Indianapolis Colts
Antwane Wells Jr., WR – New York Giants

MINICAMP INVITES
Isaiah Hamilton, CB – Seattle Seahawks
Jeremy James, OL – Las Vegas Raiders

