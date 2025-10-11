The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will enter Saturday's Week 7 matchup against the Washington State Cougars eyeing the program's sixth consecutive win to open the 2025 season.
No. 4 Ole Miss flaunts an unblemished record across five games this year with a statement victory over the LSU Tigers in Week 5 stealing headlines.
“We’re really excited about this matchup," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "Our first early game of the year and really have encouraged our fans to show up the way they did our last home game against LSU.
“(Washington State has) played a lot better in the last game and presents a lot of challenges. So they’re really well-coached. Really sound in what they do.
"Their quarterbacks has started playing a lot better than guys were early in the year. So it’s a big challenge for us and one that we’re excited about.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the final betting lines are in with the Rebels set to enter the clash as 30-plus point favorites.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -32.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +32.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 58.5 (-105)
- Under 58.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 32.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
Washington State's Take: Challenging Task Ahead
"Well, obviously really excited about the opportunity to go down to Oxford and compete. Our guys took the improvement week seriously and we had several practices where we felt like we got what we got out of it as far as putting our focus and then going out and really trying to accomplish the things that we need to improve.
"Obviously taking on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, this is a tall task. They’ve got a lot of really talented players on both sides of the football and in the return game on special teams. So, uh, we’ll have our work cut out for us.
"It’s been fun to see Trinidad [Chambliss] just continue to get better and better. He was a guy that we were able to watch when he was at Ferris State. So, um, has a bright future ahead of him, and their whole team is is clicking on all cylinders right now.
"So, we’re excited for the opportunity and ready to go down there and compete.
