Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was originally built in 1915 and has since undergone major renovations and expansions as recently as 2016. It appears some construction will happen around the stadium.

On Friday, the university announced that Sony Highroads will be the preferred development partner for a mixed-use district north of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved the partnership on Thursday.

This is a major development for Ole Miss Football's future game-day experience.

A New Future for Ole Miss Fans

Mississippi Rebels cheerleaders cheer. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This announcement won't just enhance the game-day experience; it will improve the experience year-round. This development will combine hospitality, retail, housing, and entertainment.

It will include a stadium upgrade, a new study and tutor lounge for student-athletes, expanded dining options, and so much more.

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"We are bringing together stadium upgrades and expansion, retail, office, hotel, extended-stay residential and a parking deck, all organized around an outdoor plaza built specifically for events and game days," said Todd Nocerini, President & COO of Songy Highroads. "Each of those uses has its own design requirements, operating needs, and construction demands, and they all have to work together on one site. Our job is to make that integration seamless, so that the district feels like one place, not six separate projects."

This new project appears to be a win for fans, student-athletes, and the university. While this ambitious project could take time to develop, it should improve the area around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and make Oxford a premier place to watch football. Chancellor Glenn Boyce spoke about the project's possibilities.

"This bold partnership represents a transformational moment not only for Ole Miss but also for the entire state of Mississippi," Boyce said. "We are making a strategic investment in the future of the University of Mississippi while creating new opportunities for economic growth and student and community engagement.

The university hasn't announced a completion date or established financial terms. However, fans should be excited about the project's future and it took an important step last week.

Ole Miss will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the regular-season finale on Saturday. The Rebels (7-4, 4-4) are trying to end the season on a high note against a Bulldogs team (5-6, 2-6) that has lost six consecutive conference games.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

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