The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 SEC Showdown
NORMAN, Okla. – No. 8 Ole Miss is set to travel to Norman, Oklahoma for the first time in school history to face SEC opponent No. 11 Oklahoma, on Saturday, at 11 a.m. CT.
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Date: Saturday, Oct 25, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Norman, Okla.
Site: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Tickets: OleMissTix.com
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Wideout Standout
During Saturday's game against No. 5 Georgia, senior wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling delivered a standout performance.
The former Oklahoma State player, who transferred to Ole Miss in January, made an impact with three catches for a game-high 96 yards. One of those receptions was a 75-yard touchdown, the most explosive play of the game. Stribling's performance could be the momentum he needs for the rest of the season.
Gun Slinger
When Eli Manning was under center for the Rebels in 2001, no Ole Miss quarterback had thrown for at least 250 yards in each of their first five starts, until Trinidad Chambliss.
Chambliss is also the first Ole Miss quarterback to pass for 300 yards in each of his first three starts since Jordan Ta'amu did it in 2017.
Stout Sooner Defense
Oklahoma's defense presents a tough challenge for the Rebels' offense on Saturday. The Sooners rank in the top five nationally in five defensive categories: passing yards allowed, first downs allowed, red zone defense, scoring defense, and sacks.
The Sooners have held its opponents to under 10 points in four of its seven games so far this season.
Last of the Century
Both teams have met only once in conference play, which was this past season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, where Ole Miss won 26-14.
Their first-ever meeting was in the 1999 Independence Bowl, with the Rebels narrowly defeating the Sooners 27-25. That game was also the final college football game played in the 20th century.
