The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football Moves Above Alabama Crimson Tide
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Lexington this weekend for an SEC clash against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
After a Week 1 win over Georgia State, all eyes are on conference play for Kiffin and Co. with the program's first challenge this weekend at
“We talked about the game yesterday with you guys so moving forward this is an exciting game to have up front like this early on. We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record," Kiffin said.
"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."
Prior to Week 2, the AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the Ole Miss Rebels moving up a spot.
Where did Kiffin and the Rebels land in the updated rankings after defeating Georgia State in Week 1?
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Miami Hurricanes
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Texas Longhorns
No. 8: Clemson Tigers
No. 9: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No.10: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ohio State, LSU and Miami Headline the movers in the Top-10 with Brian Kelly's crew moving up six slots to the No. 3 team in America.
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 12: Arizona Stat Sun Devils
No. 13: Florida Gators
No. 14: Florida State Seminoles
No. 15: Michigan Wolverines
No. 16: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 17: SMU Mustanga
No. 18: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 19: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 21: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 22: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 23: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 24: Texas Tech Red Radiers
No. 25: Utah Utes
Ole Miss will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field in a Week 2 showdown. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
