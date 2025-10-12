The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Drop in the Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0 SEC) narrowly escaped an upset scare on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after taking down the Washington State Cougars 24-21 in Week 7.
After coming out the gates slow on offense, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy put the team on his back to lift the Rebels while navigating a career day in Oxford.
“Probably the one guy who stood out on not really a good day as a team,” Kiffin said of Lacy, who went for 142 rushing yards. “Electric energy, making people miss and had another really good run on one that got called back for a hold. It was a really great effort run.
“If we all played with that effort today, we wouldn’t be feeling like this. We survived. You may have heard me talk about ‘reserve judgement’ on what’s bad or good, and maybe we will look back and say maybe it was good to have this game to wake us up and stop reading where we are ranked.
“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game. So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”
The Associated Press has revealed the updated Top-25 on Sunday after a chaotic week in college football. Where did the Ole Miss Rebels land?
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 8 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Indiana Hoosiers
4. Texas A&M Aggies
5. Ole Miss Rebels
6. Alabama Crimson Tide
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
8. Oregon Ducks
9. Georgia Bulldogs
10. LSU Tigers
The Ole Miss Rebels remain in the Top-10 despite an upset scare on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Now, the stage is set for a critical matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8.
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
14. Oklahoma Sooners
15. BYU Cougars
16. Missouri Tigers
17. Vanderbilt Commodores
18. Virginia Cavaliers
19. South Florida Bulls
20. USC Trojans
21. Texas Longhorns
22. Memphis Tigers
23. Utah Utes
24. Cincinnati Bearcats
25. Nebraska Cornhuskers
No. 5 Ole Miss will hit the road to Athens (Ga.) in Week 8 to square off against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs where ESPN College GameDay will be in attendance for the matchup.
