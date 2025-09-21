The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football Set for Top-15 Matchup Against LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will square off against the LSU Tigers in Week 5 for a critical Southeastern Conference clash between a pair of unbeaten programs.
Lane Kiffin and Co. handled business on Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave after walking out of Vaught Hemingway Stadium with a 56-10 win under their belts.
"I’m just really pleased how they performed and in the defense. After a tough week of a lot of criticism, which is extremely fair by how we played last week, to answer that in the style that they did, there’s three, maybe in a row, 4th down stops, which are basically turnovers," Kiffin said.
"When a team’s in 4-down situations, it’s hard to stop them. It’s a lot easier when they’re going to punt. So just really, really happy how they performed.”
Ole Miss received a significant contribution from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with the electrifying signal-caller totaling over 400 yards of total offense against the Green Wave.
"I thought Trinidad played great," Kiffin said. "I love the most important thing, not turning the ball over two weeks in a row. If you do that, you win a lot of games. First offense didn’t turn it over back-to-back weeks and he played really clean. No balls on the ground, one sack. We had one last week.
"So back to back weeks, when you just don’t have negative plays, and he carries the ball 14 times, only loses two yards. Has the one sack, everything else is positive and rushed for 112. So what, 419 total, in three and a half quarters is really good against a defense that’s stopped a lot of people.”
Now, the latest AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the Ole Miss Rebels preparing for a Top-15 clash against the LSU Tigers in Week 5.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 5 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
4. LSU Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Texas Longhorns
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain on the outside looking in for the Top-10 with the program battling to rise in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
The remainder of the poll [11-25]:
11. Indiana Hoosiers
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Vanderbilt Commodores
19. Michigan Wolverines
20. Missouri Tigers
21. USC Trojans
22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. TCU Horned Frogs
25. BYU Cougars
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.