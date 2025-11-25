Theo Von Doubles Down On Where He Wants Lane Kiffin To Coach Amid Future Decision
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this week with the Rebels' shot-caller set to make a decision that will set shockwaves across the college football landscape.
In what has emerged as a three-team race in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this month, it's the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off LSU and Florida for the program's head coach.
With offers on the table from all three programs that will likely make him the highest-paid coach in college football, Kiffin is set to make a monumental decision on his future.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Over the year's, comedian Theo Von has developed a relationship with Kiffin and his family where he once again reiterated where he'd like to see him be in 2026.
Theo Von Doubles Down:
Last week, Von took to X to reveal his stance on where Kiffin should be in 2026: "Its lit in the ‘sip. I didnt think it was. I was wrong. they got a beautiful future on the grill down there. I hope Lane stays," Von wrote via X.
Fast forward to an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and he reiterated where he wants Kiffin to be in 2026.
"If I'm Lane, I think he's built something great over there at Ole Miss - it's exciting there. People are giving all they can - people are selling things to be able to donate to The Grove [Collective].
"It almost feels like when Nick Saban left right before he started rattling off championships, but that's my thoughts. I don't know what Lane's are. I don't know who he's trolling - he's definitely trolling somebody.
"Would he be great at LSU? I think anybody would be great at LSU - it just wasn't working out for Brian Kelly."
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" intensify, all eyes are on the Rebels' shot-caller as he prepares to make a move that will send shockwaves across the college football scene.
