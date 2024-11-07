Three Keys for an Ole Miss Rebels Victory Over the Georgia Bulldogs
In less than 72 hours, the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs will kick off in maybe the biggest football game in Ole Miss history.
The Rebels and the Bulldogs met a year ago in a game that in some ways shaped the 2024 Ole Miss roster. Lane Kiffin knew his team had to get better in the trenches, and on the defensive side of the ball they did. It seems the Rebels stack up on paper, but football games aren't played on paper, so let's take a look at the keys for an Ole Miss win this weekend.
In the game against Flordia, Carson Beck was 1-for-8 with three picks while under pressure. If the Rebels can get after him, which they have done at a higher rate than any team in the country, Beck will make mistakes.
Protect Dart
On the flip side, you have to take care of quarterback Jaxson Dart. This Georgia front seven is elite and can take over a game if you give them the opportunity; just ask Quinn Ewers at Texas. If the Rebels offensive line can give Dart time, he has proven he can pick apart most anyone in the country, and with the explosive pass catchers, he can turn time into six points.
Be Opportunistic
Turnovers and special teams will have a huge impact on this football game, if the Rebels can execute on special teams while forcing Beck to make bad decisions, they could sneak the upset at home. The kicking game will be especially important as both defenses are two of the best in the country. Capitalizing on three points could be the difference between winning and losing.
The Rebs and the Dawgs will kick it off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.