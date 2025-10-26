Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 9 Win Over The Oklahoma Sooners
No. 8 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) kept the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday after earning a statement victory in Norman over the Oklahoma Sooners.
In a 34-26 win on the road, Lane Kiffin and Co. stunned the Sooners down the stretch in order to walk out of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with a win while putting America on notice once again.
“I think it says a lot about them," Kiffin said postgame. “Because when you have had something happen to you previously in a season, let alone seven days ago, and that same feeling comes back again. ‘Here we go, again. We’re ahead, alright, game’s kind of in our control.'
"Same Georgia feeling. Crowd started coming alive. Then, obviously, much different response by us.”
What went right for the Rebels on Saturday in Norman?
Three Observations: Week 9 Edition
No. 1: Learning From Mistakes
In a matchup that generated significant buzz all week long, No. 8 Ole Miss entered the Top-15 showdown with an opportunity to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8, the Rebels were outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter with Kiffin and Co. seemingly being out-coached and "out-physicaled' down the stretch in Athens.
Fast forward to Saturday night in Norman and Kiffin learned from last week's mistakes - a true bright spot from the program's win on the road.
It was a "bend, don't break" mentality from the Rebels after being out-scored 16-3 in the third quarter with the Sooners heading into the fourth quarter with a lead.
But the Rebels stayed the course, executed down the stretch, and kept their composure in order to earn a significant win despite facing adversity in the second half.
Behind a 315-yard performance through the air to go along with 53 yards on the ground, dual-threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss showcased his ability to get it done when it matters most.
No. 2: The "Afterthought" X-Factor
Ole Miss tight end Trace Bruckler became the unsung hero on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners after making a pair of critical plays in the fourth quarter.
The New Mexico transfer scored what became the game-winning touchdown in the final frame to go with a forced fumble on special teams to lift the Rebels down the stretch.
Bruckler earned a "game ball" for his performance in Norman where the first-year Rebel came up with timely plays in order to help the program get it done.
“Trace is such a hard worker,” Chambliss said postgame. “He shows up. Head down. Doesn’t complain. He’s just a great dude to be around in general and I’m happy he got that score. I think he did a little dance.”
No. 3: Chambliss-Watkins Connection Brewing, Sets Tone
In what has become the story of the 2025 season, former Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss once again made a statement for the Ole Mis Rebels in the program's Top-15 matchup at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
For Chambliss, a 315-yard passing performance to go along with 53 yards on the ground was what ultimately kept the Rebels in it early with his timely plays down the stretch sealing it.
Chambliss has been masterful for the Rebels this season after stepping into the starting role after Austin Simmons suffered an ankle injury - with his efforts once again making all the difference.
For the veteran signal-caller, his decision-making was once again superb with his skill position players executing in crunch time - spearheaded by true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins.
The youngster has carved an integral role in the receiving corps with Saturday's performance against the Sooners quickly becoming a career day after hauling in four receptions for 111 yards.
Chambliss connected with eight different pass catchers with his offensive weapons making all the difference.
No. 8 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday with a matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks up next on the docket.
