Three Possible Landing Spots for Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Revealed
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continues working through an impressive offseason of 2025 NFL Draft preparation with multiple organizations keeping tabs on his talents.
Dart is fresh off of handling business at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Ole Miss Pro Day with multiple franchises buying stock in the former Rebel.
Now, with the NFL Draft inching closer, Dart is cruising up boards with the expectation remaining that he has first-round written all over him.
Which organizations could the Ole Miss standout land with next month?
Three Potential Landing Spots: Jaxson Dart Edition
No. 1: New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hold pick No. 9 in this year's draft with the organization sending their brass over to Oxford for Ole Miss' Pro Day on Friday.
Prior to Friday's event, Dart went out to dinner with multiple personnel members with mutual interest growing between both parties.
NFL insiders Field Yates and Jordan Reid both believe there is significant interest when it comes to the Saints at No. 9.
“My mindset remains that two of the first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks, with the Titans zeroed in on Ward and the Giants still needing a young signal-caller — most likely Sanders,” Yates wrote. “Dart could start right away with a team such as the Steelers (No. 21), and the Saints (No. 9) or Rams (No. 26) might view him as an eventual starter.”
Miller agreed, stating: “I’m with Jordan and Field. I think it’s really likely Dart goes in Round One. The three teams Fields mentioned, the Steelers, the Saints, and the Rams, are all obvious fit for his services.”
No. 2: Pittsburgh Steelers
The quarterback situation in Pittsburgh remains a talking point this offseason with the organization in the signal-caller market ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Sports' Reese Decker believes the Steelers are a clearcut option at No. 21"
“The Aaron Rodgers saga continues, and if history is any indication, it may continue for some time. Regardless, if Rodgers chooses to join the Steelers, he would likely be a one-to-two-year rental, and Mason Rudolph will serve as little more than a bridge. The Steelers are actively searching for a long-term solution at quarterback, and they are deeply invested in finding one.”
No. 3: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams will be led by an aging Matthew Stafford in 2025, but there aren't many better situations than being under the wing of a future Hall of Fam quarterback.
Dart to Los Angeles at No. 26 could be an option, according to Jordan Reid:
“Dart’s stock has continued to rise since the Senior Bowl,” Reid wrote. “Pairing Dart with Rams coach Sean McVay and allowing him to sit and develop behind Matthew Stafford for multiple seasons in L.A. will be the best-case scenario for him.”
