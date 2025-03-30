Three Possible Landing Spots for Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Tre Harris Revealed
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris remains a prospect multiple NFL organizations are keeping tabs on ahead of next month's draft.
Harris, a productive wideout for the Rebels during his tenure in Oxford, is coming off of an impressive stint with Ole Miss with the chance to carry his momentum to the next level.
The Louisiana native was one of the best receivers in the country to start 2024 before an injury sidelined him in the latter half of the season.
Despite the injury, Harris was still named a second team All-American by the Associated Press after leading the team in receiving yards (1,030) and receptions (60).
Now, he's receiving NFL Draft buzz.
Three Possible Landing Spots: Tre Harris Edition
No. 1: New Orleans Saints
It's no secret the New Orleans Saints are in the market for a wide receiver and Harris could become a viable option when the organization is on the clock after the first round.
A Louisiana native, Harris is certainly open to the idea of suiting up for the hometown team, but the fit is what has many intrigued.
There is a lack of production returning in the wide receiver room for Kellen Moore's club in the Bayou State. Insert Harris as a possible option.
No. 2: Houston Texans
CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans will be in the market for additional wide receiver help heading into the 2025 season.
The Texans will be looking for a boundary wide receiver and Harrris could fit the ideal mold the organization is looking for.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport labeled the Texans a fit for Harris' services:
"Tre Harris was highly productive at Ole Miss a year ago—the 6’2”, 205-pounder eclipsed 1,000 yards and averaged over 17 yards per catch despite playing in just eight games," Davenport wrote.
"Harris' long speed isn’t great, and he’s not the sort of receiver who will carry a passing game. But as a No. 2 receiver, Harris has considerable potential."
"The Houston Texans added Christian Kirk to the wide receiver room, but with Tank Dell set to potentially miss most (if not all) of the 2025 season, C.J. Stroud needs a boundary wide receiver opposite Nico Collins. It’s a void that Harris could fill quite nicely."
No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs could look to add an impressive red-zone target with Harris proving to be strong in this area. He's produced 25 touchdowns in the last three seasons on 179 receptions with a 13.97% touchdown percentage.
For Harris, the last two seasons have been high-quality after hauling in 1,030 receiving yards on 60 targets in 2024. He also reeled in 7 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 128.8 yards per game.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.