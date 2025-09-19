Times of Interest: Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4
OXFORD, Miss. – It's another big matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT when No. 11 Ole Miss football hosts a 3-0 Tulane team for a key non-conference matchup.
Tickets
A limited quantity remains of single-game tickets for Ole Miss' tilt with Tulane.
Tap-and-Go Ticketing
Starting this season, all mobile tickets will use NFC-enabled technology. NFC tickets use "Tap and Go" for entry into athletic venues.
Fans can simply add their ticket to their wallet to use on gameday and are strongly encouraged to add them in advance of arriving on campus.
Screenshots and ticket forwards will no longer be valid for gameday! Fans must use the ticket transfer feature to share tickets.
Gameday Schedule
Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.
Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.
Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from the North Plaza – 10 a.m.
Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 11:30 a.m.
Walk of Champions presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers – 12:25 p.m.
Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 12:30 p.m.
Gates Open – 12:30 p.m.
Pride of the South Grove Show – 1:15 p.m.
Mississippi Sports Medicine Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Alundis Brice) – 1:20 p.m.
Pride of the South Pregame Show – 1:49 p.m.
National Anthem – 2:20 p.m.
Lock the Vaught – 2:26 p.m.
Hotty Toddy – 2:29 p.m.
Kickoff – 2:30 p.m.
Grove Clean-up Begins – 8:30 p.m.
Grove Closes – 9 p.m.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Tulane
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Tickets: OleMissTix.com
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
What to Wear: Red
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Live Stats:Click Here
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
New Friday Grove Setup Schedule
2-3 p.m. - Registered student organizations and university departments set up
3-4:30 p.m. - Vendors set up their customers' tents
5:30 p.m. - Grove closes
6 p.m. - Grove opens for general public
No Field Rushes
In order to further avoid safety issues and increased SEC fines, stronger measures are being put in place to ensure field rushes no longer occur at Vaught-Hemingway.
Entering the playing field is strictly prohibited, and those found to be violators are subject to arrest. Violators could also be denied ticket privileges for the current and next season, including but not limited to student, season and single-game tickets. All available stadium cameras will be used to assist in identifying violators.
