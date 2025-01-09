Transfer Portal CB Thaddeus Dixon Set to Visit Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to host one of the top defensive players in the transfer portal in the coming days in the form of cornerback Thaddeus Dixon of the Washington Huskies.
On3 was the first to report the news of Dixon's visit schedule, one that includes a stop at North Carolina and Ole Miss before concluding things with Michigan.
This season with the Huskies, Dixon tallied 43 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception. He has seen action in 27 games with Washington, earning a total of 12 starts in 2024.
Earlier this week, Dixon released his top four schools, and Ole Miss made the cut alongside Tennessee, North Carolina and Michigan. It was also reported that there is a chance that Dixon returns to the Huskies out of the portal.
Ole Miss has already added some key names out of the transfer portal in the defensive backfield, including cornerback Jaylon Braxton from Arkansas. But there are multiple players who are departing the Rebels roster this offseason through either the portal or NFL Draft, so adding a presence like Dixon could be vital in Ole Miss keeping its momentum moving in the right direction in Pete Golding's defense.