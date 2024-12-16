Trio of Ole Miss Rebels Named AP All-Americans
The regular season has come to a close for the Ole Miss Rebels, and postseason accolades continue to roll in for members of the 2024 football roster.
On Monday, three Rebels were named to the Associated Press All-America teams, a nod to the production these individuals put together in a 9-3 campaign in Oxford. Walter Nolen, Tre Harris and Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. were the players who earned the recognition.
Residing on the first team was defensive lineman Walter Nolen, earning his sixth All-America nod in 2024. In the 2024 campaign, Nolen is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 14. He is also third in sacks with 6.5 and fifth in total tackles with 48 alongside forcing three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.
In SEC play, he leads all defensive players with 12 TFLs and is tied for fifth with six sacks in the league.
On the second team for Ole Miss was wide receiver Tre Harris who was on pace for a historic season before being sidelined with injuries. Even after missing multiple games this season, he is still second in the SEC in receiving yardage (1,030), and he hauled in seven touchdowns.
This marked Harris' first 1,000-yard season in his collegiate career, and he also became the sixth Rebel to ever break the 1,000-yard mark in a single season.
Finally, linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. was named to the third team, and his lone season in Oxford was a very productive one. Paul leads all Rebel defenders with 88 total tackles (50 solo) this season while also holding 11 tackles for loss.
He has also accumulated 3.5 sacks, nine QB hurries, four pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.
All three of these players have voiced their intent to declare for the NFL Draft following this season's conclusion. The Rebels have one game remaining on their docket in the form of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 against the Duke Blue Devils.