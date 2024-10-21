TV Channel Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Game
The Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners have long known the kickoff time for their Week 9 matchup in Oxford, but over the weekend, the television details for the game were released.
It was previously reported that Ole Miss and Oklahoma would be playing on either ABC or ESPN at 11 a.m. CT, but the game will now officially air on ESPN on Saturday.
This is Ole Miss' second 11 a.m. kickoff at home this season, the first of which was a 20-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Rebels' SEC opener. Ole Miss is also slated to start in the early window for road games against Arkansas and Florida in the coming weeks.
Saturday will only be the second meeting all-time between the Rebels and Sooners, the first of which came in the 1999 Independence Bowl. Ole Miss won that game 27-25 to close out the 20th century.
Now that these two teams share a conference, this meeting will be more common, but Oklahoma's first season in the SEC has not been an easy one thus far. The Sooners lost to South Carolina 35-9 at home last Saturday, and they subsequently fired their offensive coordinator as a result on Sunday. Oklahoma enters the game unranked and with an overall record of 4-3 (1-3 SEC).
Despite a slow conference start of their own, Ole Miss has opened as a sizable betting favorite over Oklahoma on Saturday. You can see the early betting details here.
