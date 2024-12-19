Two Ole Miss Football Defenders Named to The Sporting News All-America Teams
The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for the final game of their season when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl, but some postseason accolades keep rolling in for individual players on the roster in Oxford.
On Wednesday, it was announced that two Rebels had been named to The Sporting News All-America Teams this season, and both of them reside on the defensive side of the football.
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen (first team) earned yet another All-America honor, giving him eight at the conclusion of the regular season. Cornerback Trey Amos (second team) was the other Ole Miss recipient of the honor.
Nolen, an offseason transfer from the Texas A&M Aggies, made his impact felt early and often in Oxford as he finished the regular season with 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while also batting down three passes and recovering two fumbles, proving himself to be an all-around gamechanger.
The defensive tackle also recently announced his intention to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but he also plans on suiting up for the Rebels in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.
Amos was also one of Ole Miss' biggest additions out of the portal last offseason, joining the Rebels from the Alabama Crimson Tide. He made his presence felt in defensive coordinator Pete Golding's scheme this fall, racking up 47 total tackles (36 solo), 13 passes defended, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
He, too, recently announced his plans to play in the Gator Bowl against Duke, being just one of many Rebels who are expected to play in the game despite having a professional future awaiting them in the spring.