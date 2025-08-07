Wake Forest Wide Receiver Transfer Turning Heads Early in Ole Miss Football Fall Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels reeled in Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Deuce Alexander in December after revealing a commitment to the program.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Douglas County (Ga.) enjoyed a breakout season under Dave Clawson across the 2024 campaign with the Demon Deacons.
As a redshirt freshman, Alexander logged 36 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns where he averaged 11.1 yards per catch.
Now, he's flashing in Fall Camp with the ability to take his game to the next level with the Ole Miss program.
What led him to Oxford?
“The coaching staff, just to begin with, and then the history of the offense and the receivers they’ve put in the NFL,” Alexander said. “That’s my end goal: to go to the league, and they have a lot of guys there.”
Since arriving in the Magnolia State, Alexander has taken notice of the chemistry within the Ole Miss locker room with one goal of getting better each day.
"Just everyday we all come in to compete. We love to compete in the room. We compete with each other against the defense and DBs. We make each other better by just pushing each other everyday. We know there's a lot of talented guys, everybody has their own skill set," Alexander said.
"I definitely don't think it's a negative thing. We all know what the goal is. At the end of the day, we all got the same goal in mind."
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has taken notice of Alexander and what he can provide the Rebels offense in 2025.
"Deuce has had a great camp. He's looked electric (and) dynamic," Kiffin said. "From what we'd seen on film, (Wake Forest) didn't throw him the ball very much, but we could see a guy on film how much we'd want to get him the ball. He's got great work ethic and is in phenomenal condition."
For Alexander, he continues looking to further develop his relationship with Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons with the two emerging as a tandem during Fall Camp.
"(Having) chemistry with my quarterbacks because in the past I feel I didn't do a good job having a relationship with my QB. Now, with Austin, I'm trying to be around him more and learn from him," Alexander said.
"We built a great relationship when I came on a visit, went out to eat. It just continued when I got here. It wasn't a thing when I came (Austin) just stopped — like just to get me here. We continue to build a relationship every day. We talk throughout the offense like spots he wants me in. Great relationship with (Simmons)."
Now, as Fall Camp continues in Oxford, Alexander continues emerging as a name to know while carving out a role within the offense.
