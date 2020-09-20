SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Week in Review: Catch Up on Everything Entering Rebel Game Week

Nate Gabler

Somehow, someway, Ole Miss football is less than one week away.

After a long summer where it seemed like this week would never come, we're about to enter the first Rebel game week of the 2020 season. 

The No. 5 Florida Gators are looming, but Ole Miss has their own excitement bottled up and ready to release with the new-look Lane Kiffin Rebels. 

It's going to be a really fun week here at The Grove Report. You can expect everything from depth chart predictions and gambling previews to dual stories featuring Sports Illustrated's Florida team and all of our typical press conference coverage. 

I'm pumped for football and if you're reading this, you sure as hell are too. But that doesn't mean you didn't miss anything. Below you can catch yourself up on all of the biggest stories from this past week to get yourself prepared for game week. 

Monday: 

Five Ole Miss Offensive Players Primed for a Breakout

The Good and the Bad from Ole Miss Football's Fourth Scrimmage

Tuesday:

Five Ole Miss Defenders Primed for a Breakout

Terence Davis Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

Wednesday:

Position Previews: The New Look Ole Miss Tight End Room

Braylon Sanders Finally Healthy, Dannis Jackson in Speedster Role at Receiver

Thursday:

Ole Miss Recruits React to Roll Out of New Power Blue Uniforms

Kermit Davis Anticipating 25% Arena Capacity, Chance to Increase Throughout Season

Friday:

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Bold Predictions for The Season

Ole Miss Gaining Steam With SI All-American Candidate ATH Tysheem Johnson

Saturday:

Five Burning Questions for Ole Miss Football as Opening Week Looms

A Look Inside the Final Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Sunday:

Jamar Richardson Preparing for First Action as a Rebel after 2019 Redshirt

First Glimpse: Photos from Ole Miss Baseball's First Scrimmage

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jamar Richardson Preparing for First Action as a Rebel after 2019 Redshirt

You don't sign players out of junior college just to sit on the bench. But then again, nothing about Jamar Richardson's journey to seeing his first action in an Ole Miss uniforms has been normal.

Nate Gabler

First Glimpse: Photos from Ole Miss Baseball's First Scrimmage

After finishing the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 season on a 16 game winning streak, the Ole Miss baseball team returned to fall action on Saturday with the team's first scrimmage of the 2020 fall slate.

Nate Gabler

A Look Inside the Final Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Photos from the final Ole Miss football scrimmage before next weekend's season opener against Florida.

Nate Gabler

Five Burning Questions for Ole Miss Football as Opening Week Looms

Opening week sits exactly one week from today. As Ole Miss football enters their first true week of the 2020 season, what questions still need answered as Florida looms.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Gaining Steam with SI All-American Candidate ATH Tysheem Johnson

With his college commitment decision looming just under two weeks out, Tysheem Johnson is narrowing his list in his mind. A few schools from his top seven are really standing out, and Ole Miss seems to be gaining a lot of momentum.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Bold Predictions for The Season, Plus Laughing at the B10

This week, we went a little more inside Mississippi with some fun, bold predictions for Ole Miss and Mississippi State football going into the 2020 season. Plus, as we should, we made fun of the Big Ten a lot.

Nate Gabler

Former Rebel Breeland Speaks Getting Looks From Two NFL Teams

After getting cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after just two years, Breeland Speaks is getting looks from a pair of other NFL organizations.

Nate Gabler

Jerrion Ealy, Elijah Moore, Mac Brown Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors from Coaches

The Ole Miss football team landed three Rebels on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team voted on by the 14 league head coaches, the league office announced on Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Kermit Davis Anticipating 25% Arena Capacity, Chance to Increase Throughout Season

What will Ole Miss basketball fandom look like for the 2020 season? Head coach Kermit Davis anticipates fans inside The Pavilion will look something like how it looks inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium once the football season kicks off.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Commit Trey Washington and More Targets Playing on ESPN Friday Night

No. 1 takes on No. 2 under the lights on Friday night in the Birmingham, Ala. area and you'll be able to catch some future Ole Miss Rebels, including Trey Washington, on national television in a high school football game.

Nate Gabler