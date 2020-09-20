Week in Review: Catch Up on Everything Entering Rebel Game Week

Somehow, someway, Ole Miss football is less than one week away.

After a long summer where it seemed like this week would never come, we're about to enter the first Rebel game week of the 2020 season.

The No. 5 Florida Gators are looming, but Ole Miss has their own excitement bottled up and ready to release with the new-look Lane Kiffin Rebels.

It's going to be a really fun week here at The Grove Report. You can expect everything from depth chart predictions and gambling previews to dual stories featuring Sports Illustrated's Florida team and all of our typical press conference coverage.

I'm pumped for football and if you're reading this, you sure as hell are too. But that doesn't mean you didn't miss anything. Below you can catch yourself up on all of the biggest stories from this past week to get yourself prepared for game week.

Monday:

Five Ole Miss Offensive Players Primed for a Breakout

The Good and the Bad from Ole Miss Football's Fourth Scrimmage

Tuesday:

Five Ole Miss Defenders Primed for a Breakout

Terence Davis Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

Wednesday:

Position Previews: The New Look Ole Miss Tight End Room

Braylon Sanders Finally Healthy, Dannis Jackson in Speedster Role at Receiver

Thursday:

Ole Miss Recruits React to Roll Out of New Power Blue Uniforms

Kermit Davis Anticipating 25% Arena Capacity, Chance to Increase Throughout Season

Friday:

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Bold Predictions for The Season

Ole Miss Gaining Steam With SI All-American Candidate ATH Tysheem Johnson

Saturday:

Five Burning Questions for Ole Miss Football as Opening Week Looms

A Look Inside the Final Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Sunday:

Jamar Richardson Preparing for First Action as a Rebel after 2019 Redshirt

First Glimpse: Photos from Ole Miss Baseball's First Scrimmage

