Week in Review: Everything You Missed at Ole Miss Before Kentucky Week

We finally made it to the SEC's opening weekend.

Ole Miss dropped a tough opener to No. 5 Florida on Saturday in Lane Kiffin's debut, but the team's offensive performance gives reason for optimism going into a winnable game against a ranked Kentucky team coming up.

It was a really fun weekend here at The Grove Report. Now with Florida in the rearview, and looking ahead to a trip to Lexington, Below you can catch yourself up on all of the biggest stories from this past week and mostly just everything you need to know following the Florida game.

Wednesday:

Everything Dan Mullen Said About His Return to Oxford for First Time Since 2016

Latest in the Otis Reese Saga: Allegations of Racism and UGA Disputing Claims

Thursday:

Highly Sought After 2021 SG Trey Alexander Names Ole Miss in Top 7

Friday:

Lanky Lefty Pitcher Jackson Ferris Commits to Ole Miss Baseball

Will Quiet Stadiums Impact Offensive and Defensive Line Play Most

Saturday:

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

Rebels Debut 'Turnover Bag of Cash' After First-Quarter Interception

Ole Miss and Florida Kneel at Kick in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

Sunday:

What is Lane Kiffin's Plan for John Rhys Plumlee Moving Forward?

Can He Do It? Lane Kiffin Wants Elijah Moore to 'Shatter' the Ole Miss Receptions Record

