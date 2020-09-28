SI.com
The Grove Report
Week in Review: Everything You Missed at Ole Miss Before Kentucky Week

Nate Gabler

We finally made it to the SEC's opening weekend. 

Ole Miss dropped a tough opener to No. 5 Florida on Saturday in Lane Kiffin's debut, but the team's offensive performance gives reason for optimism going into a winnable game against a ranked Kentucky team coming up.

It was a really fun weekend here at The Grove Report. Now with Florida in the rearview, and looking ahead to a trip to Lexington, Below you can catch yourself up on all of the biggest stories from this past week and mostly just everything you need to know following the Florida game.

Wednesday:

Everything Dan Mullen Said About His Return to Oxford for First Time Since 2016

Latest in the Otis Reese Saga: Allegations of Racism and UGA Disputing Claims

Thursday:

Highly Sought After 2021 SG Trey Alexander Names Ole Miss in Top 7

Friday:

Lanky Lefty Pitcher Jackson Ferris Commits to Ole Miss Baseball

Will Quiet Stadiums Impact Offensive and Defensive Line Play Most

Saturday:

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

Rebels Debut 'Turnover Bag of Cash' After First-Quarter Interception

Ole Miss and Florida Kneel at Kick in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

Sunday:

What is Lane Kiffin's Plan for John Rhys Plumlee Moving Forward?

Can He Do It? Lane Kiffin Wants Elijah Moore to 'Shatter' the Ole Miss Receptions Record

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made it known earlier this week that both Florida and Ole Miss were preparing a sort of social justice demonstration ahead of the SEC's opening game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH: Matt Corral Talks His Breakout Game, Ole Miss' Offense Ceiling and More

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral just has his best game as an Ole Miss Rebel. Afterwards, Corral talked to media about the ceiling of this offense, his best college game, Elijah Moore and more.

Can He Do It? Lane Kiffin Wants Elijah Moore to 'Shatter' the Receptions Record

Ole Miss football has fielded a plethora of legitimate superstars at wide receiver over the years. Lane Kiffin expects Elijah Moore to best all of them in the record books.

What is Lane Kiffin's Plan for John Rhys Plumlee Moving Forward?

John Rhys Plumlee was a quarterback and running back and a wide receiver for Ole Miss on Saturday. He wasn't very effective in either role.So what exactly is Lane Kiffin's plan for last year's breakout star moving forward.

Live Blog: Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Florida

Ole Miss is taking on No. 5 Florida at 11 a.m. CT, live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on ESPN. See here for updates throughout the game from both our team at The Grove Report and our Sports Illustrated Florida counterpart at AllGators.

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Post-Florida Press Conference

See here for everything Lane Kiffin had to say following Saturday's game.

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

As good as the Ole Miss offense was in Lane Kiffin's debut on Saturday afternoon, the defense was equally pitiful.

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

Lane Kiffin and this brand new Rebel offense led by Matt Corral showed enough on Saturday against one of the nation's best teams to give Ole Miss fans reason for a lot of optimism moving forward.

Ole Miss Debuts "Turnover Bag of Cash" After 1st Quarter Interception

To hell with your turnover chain. Lane Kiffin is dishing out duffel bags.

Catching Up on Everything to Know Ahead of Ole Miss vs. Florida

In just a few hours, Ole Miss will be opening their 2020 season against the No. 5 Florida Gators. If you missed anything over the course of the week, heading into the opener, we've got you covered.

