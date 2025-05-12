The Grove Report

What It Means: Ole Miss Football Lands Pledge From Talented Defensive Back

Lane Kiffin and Co. locked in the talented Magnolia State native on Sunday, provides unique skill set to Oxford.

Billy Kuhl

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Ole Miss Rebels have been making a statement on the recruiting trail this offseason with their efforts continuing to pay off after Hazlehurst (Miss.) safety Trae Collins verbally announced his commitment to Lane Kiffin and Co. on Sunday.

Collins is an under-the-radar prospect of Hazlehurst High School in the Magnolia State where he resides roughly three hours away from Oxford.

The young defensive back is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds fresh off of his sophomore campaign on the prep scene.

Collins plays as a very good defensive back with impressive play recognition and hands. He breaks on every pass in his area; finding ways to disrupt the receiver for a break up or even an interception.

He can be used in a 2-3 high safety mix which can give Ole Miss over the top help in their secondary, as well as being able to crash down on underneath routes in a bit of a hybrid way, however he looks to be used mostly in a zone coverage.

Along with that, he is explosive where he has also been used on offense as a wide receiver showing off some very solid hands and route running.

Collins has also been used on special teams where he is Hazlehurst's punt returner showing his ability to break away and create space for himself.

So far, Collins can be described as an athlete, with priority being a defensive back, but when he arrives in Oxford two falls from now he can be utilized as a Swiss Army Knife for Kiffin and Co. in multiple facets of the game.

Collins still has two years until his signs the dotted line with the Ole Miss Rebels, but an early commitment gives the program a chance to mold him moving forward in his prep career.

