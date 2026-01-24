Ole Miss Football Starting Wide Receiver Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Rival

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee is heading to Columbia after revealing a commitment to Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Georgia native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the buzzer last week where he made the move to depart Oxford in search of a new home amid change in the Magnolia State.

Lee has served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.

From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.

Now, Lee will reunite with former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons after he signed with the Missouri program earlier this week.

Simmons entered the season as the starter after the torch was passed from Jaxson Dart, but after an ankle injury in Week 2, Trinidad Chambliss earned QB1 reps and never looked back after finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Now, he'll have two seasons of eligibility with Missouri where he will spend 2026 alongside a familiar face after Lee made his commitment decision.

Ole Miss has retooled the wide receiver room this offseason with multiple immediate impact players signing with the program - including Top-10 transfer wideout in Syracuse star Darrell Gill Jr. and former five-star pass-catcher Johntay Cook.

