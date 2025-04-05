What to Know: Ole Miss Football Reveals the Schedule for Meet the Rebels Day
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Athletics, in partnership with the Grove Collective, will welcome fans to the Manning Center to visit with football players at Meet the Rebels Day, on Saturday, April 12, from 1-3 p.m. Admission will be free.
Entrance
The general public will enter the Manning Center through the rolling gate at the south entrance of the facility (facing the Prefontaine Track Stadium). The waiting line will queue down the west sidewalk of Manning Way toward Tad Smith Coliseum, wrapping around the outdoor practice fields.
Parking
Open parking will be available west of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, including the SJB Pavilion garage, coliseum lot and track lot. Reserved baseball lots, which are east of the stadium, will be reserved for fans with baseball parking passes.
Player Autograph/Photos
Player autograph lines will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and coaches will not be available. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, fans are limited to one autographed item per individual player. Selfies with players may only be taken across the table and must be prompt.
Other important items to note:
Fans are prohibited from saving spaces in line.
Fans who exit a line for any reason must reenter the line at the end.
2025 Meet The Rebels Map
Trophy Photos
Fans will have the opportunity to take their photo with The Golden Egg and other trophies.
Program/Grove Collective Caravan
The Grove Collective Caravan, in partnership with the Ole Miss Alumni Association, will hold its kickoff at Meet The Rebels Day. The program will take place on a stage on the indoor field beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Voice of the Rebels David Kellum will serve as host and conduct Q&As with head coach Lane Kiffin, other Rebel coaches and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. There will also be remarks by representatives of the Grove Collective and the Alumni Association.
Shopping
Ole Miss Authentics will be on hand selling apparel and other merchandise, including mini-helmets and white leather footballs for autographs. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.
Other April 12 Events On Campus
Mississippi Day, 10 a.m.
Softball vs. Florida, 2 p.m.
Baseball vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.