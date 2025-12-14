Which Ole Miss Football Staffers Followed Lane Kiffin to the LSU Tigers?

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating the early phases of his tenure as the head coach of the program after being promoted following Lane Kiffin's departure.

In what emerged as a chaotic stretch in Oxford following Kiffin's decision to join the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss has responded well with multiple hires, an impressive 2026 Signing Class, and retention along the coaching staff on defense.

But there are staffers that have made the move to leave Ole Miss after the College Football Playoff and join Kiffin in Baton Rouge. Who's out?

The Ole Miss Staffers Departing Oxford:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis made the decision to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU made the move amend the the old term sheet for Weis Jr. amid Ole Miss' pursuit to retain him with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years. There is an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald is in the midst of his second season in Oxford after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage has made the decision to also join Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

Billy Glasscock: General Manager

