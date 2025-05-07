How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Softball vs. Florida Gators in SEC Tournament Clash
ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 18 Ole Miss softball program continues play in the 2025 SEC Tournament, matching up against No. 4 and sixth-seeded Florida on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT.
The Rebels (36-16, 11-13 SEC) enter on the heels of a 1-0 victory over No. 14 seed Missouri on Tuesday and will face the Gators (43-13, 14-10 SEC) for the fourth time this season and the fourth time in SEC Tournament history.
LEADING OFF
- Ole Miss enters day two of the SEC Tournament as the No. 11 seed, facing No. 6 seed Florida.
- Ole Miss is 1-2 against Florida in the SEC Tournament, famously besting the No. 1 Gators during the 2017 title run.
- Ole Miss is 10-11 all-time in the SEC Tournament and have won four straight opening round games under head coach Jamie Trachsel.
- Jaden Pone remain on fire, hitting .464 since the beginning of April. Eight of her 14 multi-hit games have come in SEC play, including a 4-for-4 day vs. No. 6 Florida and 3-for-3 day vs. No. 1 Tennessee.
- Ashton Lansdell has surged in four games at Jack Turner Stadium, hitting .455 (5-for-11) with three home runs and nine RBI.
- Ole Miss recently set the program record for home runs in a season with 50. That breaks 2023's mark of 49.
- Persy Llamas looks to polish off a historic freshman campaign, as she leads her team in multi-hit games (18) and already has the most RBI ever by an Ole Miss freshman.
- At 168 strikeouts, Miali Guachino has the most strikeouts in a single season by a Rebel since Mary - Jane Callahan (177) in 2004. Guachino currently stands in third on the single season strikeout list at Ole Miss.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: SEC Network
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 37
RECAPPING MISSOURI
A complete game shutout in the circle by Brianna Lopez helped lead the Rebels to a win over No. 14 seed Missouri, 1-0, to open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Jack Turner Stadium.
Lopez allowed just three hits, while striking out seven, giving her the most strikeouts by a Rebel pitcher in an SEC Tournament game since Anna Borgen in 2022. On the offensive side of the ball, Persy Llamas recorded her team-high 18th multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a first inning RBI double.
SCOUTING FLORIDA
Despite only coming in as a No. 6 seed, the No. 4 Florida Gators are riding high, following a series win over then No. 1 Oklahoma.
Head coach Tim Walton has the Gators primed for another deep postseason run, as he leads the way in his 20th season at the helm of the program.
A potent offense, the Gators rank in the top-10 nationally in hits, runs, RBI, home runs, walks and slugging and have a number of ways to win.
The speedy Kendra Falby leads off, hitting a blistering .437 with 31 RBI and 34 stolen bases.
Freshman Taylor Shumaker continues to surge, hitting .374 with 17 home runs and 75 RBI, while sophomore Mia Williams is hitting .350 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI.
The young Gators rotation has shined, and are led by sophomores Ava Brown and Keagan Rothrock, as well as freshman Katelynn Oxley.
Rothrock has seen the bulk of the action, going 12-5 with a 3.26 ERA (98.2 IP), while Brown (10-2, 2.55 ERA) and Oxley (8-5, 2.59 ERA) are right behind her.
Senior Kara Hammock and sophomore Olivia Miller continue to see action, with Miller earning an appearance out of the bullpen vs. Ole Miss earlier this season.
The two sides clashed in Oxford earlier this season, with the Gators emerging with a 2-1 series win. Nevertheless, the Rebels took the finale, as both sides saw prolific offense.
The Rebels have only ever beaten Florida twice in a row on two occasions - 2019 and 2007.
Florida and Ole Miss will meet for the fourth time in the SEC Tournament, making them the most common opponent for Ole Miss in this event.
Florida leads 2-1 in SEC Tournament action, but the Rebels win may have been the biggest of all, as the Rebels took down then No. 1 Florida in 2017, en route to the SEC Tournament title
