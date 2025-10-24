How to Watch Ole Miss Volleyball vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns in Friday Night Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss volleyball program opens a three-match home swing, beginning with the undefeated, No. 2 Texas Longhorns coming to the Gillom Athletics Performance Center on Friday.
The Rebels (10-9, 2-6 SEC) will face off with the SEC leading Longhorns (16-0, 8-0 SEC) in a 7 p.m. clash. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.
RALLY POINTS
- The Rebels face off against the No. 2 team in the nation, welcoming the undefeated Texas Longhorns to Gillom.
- Junior Gabi Placide has made an immediate impact since coming to Oxford, ranking second in the SEC in kills (328) and points (375.5). Placide was added to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List for her efforts.
- Placide has been particularly impactful on the road, with all five of her 15-kill or more performances in SEC play coming on the road.
- Cammy Niesen broke the Rebels all-time digs record against Auburn, breaking a 14-year-old mark held by Morgan Springer. Niesen's attention now turns to the SEC all-time top-10, where she needs 53 to break in.
- The Rebels are a perfect 5-0 when recording 10 or more blocks in a match this season. The Rebels tallied 11 at Vanderbilt on Sunday.
- Shayla Meyer entered the top-10 in service aces in the rally scoring era at Ole Miss with four at Missouri. Meyer ranks third in the SEC in service aces per set (0.39).
SERIES HISTORY
Ole Miss and Texas are facing off for just the second time as conference rivals, and for the fourth time ever. The Rebels are looking for their first win in the series, with the Longhorns holding a 3-0 advantage in the series.
Mokihana Tufono led the charge in last season's 5-set thriller in Austin, with a career-high 59 assists. That mark serves as a tie for the fourth-most single-game tally in Ole Miss' rally scoring era. She would go on to tie that mark against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Cammy Niesen, Tufono and Shayla each had double-digit digs that day, recording 19, 17 and 14, respectively. Meyer accounted for a double-double by adding 16 kills.
LAST TIME OUT
A wild third set comeback helped propel the Rebels to a key SEC victory, defeating Vanderbilt, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Nashville. Down 18-9 in the third set, the Rebels rallied to take a 2-1 lead in match, taking the set 28-26.
Gabi Placide shined once again, tallying 25 kills, including eight in the decisive fifth set. Placide also tallied a season-high 10 digs and six blocks. Mokihana Tufono also filled up the stat sheet, with a season-high 53 assists, alongside 12 digs, four kills (.800 hitting), two aces and two blocks. Cammy Niesen added 24 digs in the victory.
CAN YOU DIG IT?
Senior libero Cammy Niesen made history on Sunday, smashing the program's all-eras dig record that stood for 14 years (by Morgan Springer). The 2024 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year has been a model of consistency her entire career and is now poised to add to her all-time lead as SEC play continues.
Niesen has quietly emerged as one of the best liberos in the SEC over her dynamic career as she closes in on the all-time SEC top-10. Niesen is 53 away from entering the top-10 in conference history.
Last season, Niesen led the SEC in total digs with 537, which also ranked 33rd in the nation. This season, Niesen continues to impact the game, ranking second in the SEC in digs per set (4.26).
In fact, Niesen ranks sixth in the NCAA on the active digs leaderboard with 1,702.
Active Leaders
1. Emma Hickey, Valparaiso - 2,525
2. Maya Sands, Missouri - 1,842
3. Lauren Lindseth, Montana State - 1,802
4. Campbell Jensen, UC Irvine - 1,724
5. Emma Farrell, Wake Forest - 1,712
6. Cammy Niesen, Ole Miss - 1,702
7. LonDynn Betts, West Virginia - 1,680
8. Ella Voegele, St. Thomas - 1,643
9. Kamryn Farris, South Dakota - 1,621
10. Breanna Mitchell, Boise State - 1,601
AT EASE WITH PLACIDE
Gabi Placide has become the SEC's breakout star since arriving in Oxford this season and will be a critical part of the Rebels lineup as SEC play continues.
Placide has surged to the forefront of the national rankings, ranking second in the SEC with 375.5 points and 328 kills, ranking 12th and 13th nationally, respectively. The Centennial, Colo., native also ranks 11th nationally in points per set and 13th nationally in kills per set.
Her efforts earned her a mid-season addition to the AVCA's Player of the Year Watch List. Placide also recently took home SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors following back-to-back career-highs in wins over Texas Tech and UAlbany and hit over .300 for the weekend. Placide also showed off her athleticism with 22 digs and 11.0 blocks to go alongside 71 kills.
MOKI MAGIC
Setter Mokihana Tufono was named to the All-SEC Preseason Team after a dynamic junior season and has only elevated her game in year two as a Rebel. Depsite some recent struggles by the Rebels, Tufono continues to be a bright spot, leading the SEC in total assists at 743 and ranking 12th nationally.
Tufono has been the catalyst for Gabi Placide's breakout campaign as a pin and has recorded three, 50-assist matches this season. Additionally, Tufono has taken strides on the defensive end, recording the first 40-assist, 20-dig match of her career at Mississippi State, exploding for 47 assists and a career-high 22 digs. Tufono's huge two seasons at Ole Miss have landed her in the top-10 all-time as a Rebel.
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Throughout the entirety of the 2025 season, Ole Miss athletics and the volleyball program will honor and recognize many who have contributed to the success and legacy of the program over 50 years of volleyball.
The program has tallied over 800 wins, reached five NCAA Tournaments and won the 2017 NIVC championship. Nineteen student-athletes have earned All-SEC honors, 16 have earned AVCA All-Region and three have been named All-Americans as the program has blossomed over generations of standout student-athletes.
The success of the program has built on the foundation of countless student-athletes who have gone on to earn a degree from the University of Mississippi and take their talents throughout the world.
CLIMBING THE LADDER
Several Rebels are poised to etch their names in the all-time record books in 2025 across multiple different metrics.
In addition to clinching the all-eras digs record at Ole Miss, Cammy Niesen is also poised to enter the top-10 all-time in service aces, with 67 in her career. That stands just two outside the rally scoring era's top-10. Shayla Meyer recorded a career-high four service aces at Missouri to move into the rally scoring era top-10 with 69 in her career. Meyer needs just one more ace to move into sole possession of 10th and needs just two to move into a tie for ninth.
Mokihana Tufono continues her rapid ascent of the assists charts in her short time at Ole Miss. Tufono currently sits fifth all-time in the rally scoring era with 1,916 and 10th across all eras, despite only playing just 47 matches as a Rebel.
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.