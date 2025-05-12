Ole Miss Softball Makes History With Multiple Rebels Selected to All-SEC Teams
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 18 Ole Miss softball program took home several Southeastern Conference awards, as the SEC announced their annual year-end winners on Friday morning.
Jaden Pone led the way for the Rebels, earning All-SEC First Team honors and an SEC All-Defensive Team nod at left field.
Pone became the second Rebel in program history to earn First Team honors, joining two-time winner Kylan Becker in 2017 and 2018.
Additionally, Pone joined Tate Whitley (2023), Autumn Gillespie (2021) and Kaylee Horton (2019) as Rebels to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
Joining Pone as first-time honorees were Lexie Brady and Persy Llamas, who each took home All-SEC Second Team honors.
Llamas becomes the first Rebel freshman to earn All-SEC First or Second Team honors since Amanda Fine in the program's first year of 1997.
Ole Miss ends the regular season with three named to an All-SEC First or Second Team, setting a program record.
Pone has been a star in her senior season in Oxford, hitting .390 with eight extra-base hits, 15 stolen bases and 18 RBI.
Additionally, Pone holds a 1.000 fielding percentage, while tallying three outfield assists and 78 putouts.
Her efforts were particularly impactful in SEC play, where she led the conference in batting average at .427.
Brady has been a dynamic run producer all season, hitting .321 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI and slugging .724, while adding 24 walks.
Her 15 home runs are tied for the single-season program record at Ole Miss with DeDe Justice (2003). Her illustrious career has landed her in the top-10 all-time at Ole Miss in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and walks.
Llamas has been a model of consistency in her stellar freshman campaign, hitting .369 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and a team-high 47 RBI.
Llamas has delivered in countless big moments, from her first collegiate at-bat resulting in a pinch-hit home run to beat No. 25 Clemson, to a three-run blast in the 2025 SEC Tournament to help the Rebels take down No. 4 Florida.
Her 47 RBI are the most by any Rebel freshman and the second-most in program history, behind only Abbey Latham (54 – 2019).
