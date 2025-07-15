Ole Miss Softball Officially Signs Speedy Division II Transfer Cassidy Patterson
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have added one of the top base stealers in the nation, signing Cassidy Patterson as a transfer.
Patterson joins the Rebels after spending last season at Division II Nova Southeastern, following two seasons at Indian River State College.
Patterson will have one season of eligibility remaining.
The 2024 NFCA/NJCAA Golden Shoe Award winner has been a standout on the basepaths for her entire career, stealing 95 bases over two seasons at Indian River State College, including 76 in her Golden Shoe sophomore season.
Patterson followed that up with a team-high 38 stolen bases for Nova Southeastern, which ranked 19th in all of Division II.
Over three seasons, Patterson has 138 stolen bases and has only been caught 11 times.
Beyond her speed, Patterson has also shined with the bat in two seasons with the Pioneers and one with the Sharks, hitting a combined .399 with 32 RBI, while also drawing 66 walks over 165 games played.
A winner at every level of college, Patterson helped the Pioneers take home the NJCAA DI Softball World Series in 2024, as the Pioneers rallied from a semifinal loss to McLennan Community College to win three consecutive games, including two straight against McLennan and take home the national title. Patterson hit .364 in the tournament with two RBI.
Patterson joins newcomers Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), Hope Jenkins (UConn), Laylonna Applin (Angelo State), Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State), Kyra Aycock (Oklahoma State) and Sydney Shiller (Texas Tech). Additionally, six incoming freshmen join the Rebels as they seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
