Pair of Ole Miss Softball Transfers Officially Join Roster Following Commitments
Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss Rebel continue attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program adding multiple impactful newcomers.
Last week, the program made a pair of signings official with the Rebels locking in two transfers to the 2026 roster.
Which newcomers are Oxford bound after putting pen to paper?
Laylonna Applin: Angelo State
Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have signed a Division II All-American in the transfer portal, inking Laylonna Applin to the 2026 roster.
Applin joins the Rebels after two seasons at Angelo State and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A native of Stamford, Texas, Applin heads to the Division I level after dominating in Division II. Applin was named an NFCA First Team All-American and a D2CCA Third Team All-American in 2025, while also taking home All-LSC and All-South Central Region honors.
Applin hit a blistering .412 with 14 home runs, 39 extra-base hits and 66 RBI, while stealing 17 bases and tallying a 1.293 OPS.
Applin helped lead the Rambelles to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, including the regional final in 2025.
The Rambelles finished 47-14 overall behind the steady play of Applin at shortstop.
Applin has added numerous awards in her career, including All-LSC Third Team honors as a freshman and NFCA/Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week honors on Feb. 4, 2025.
Over her career, Applin has hit .360 with 20 home runs, 94 RBI and 129 hits, while adding 27 stolen bases and striking out just 27 times over two seasons.
Applin finishes her tenure at Angelo State fourth all-time in slugging (.645), tied for fourth in triples (nine) and eighth in batting average.
Applin joins fellow transfers Cassie Reasner (Kentucky) and Hope Jenkins (UConn), as well as six incoming freshmen as the Rebels seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
Hope Jenkins: UCONN
Jenkins joins the Rebels after three seasons at UConn and has one season of eligibility remaining.
Hailing from Folsom, Calif., Jenkins has shined in the circle and at the plate in her time at UConn. Jenkins holds a career record of 28-9 in the circle, while tallying a 3.50 ERA (282.1 IP).
Jenkins has been adept at missing bats, tallying 213 strikeouts in her career and immediately becomes the most experience pitcher on the roster, having most recently tallied four scoreless innings of relief against LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional this season.
At the plate, Jenkins has also delivered and holds a career batting average of .279, while tallying 14 home runs and 67 RBI over 134 games played.
Jenkins recorded her 100th collegiate hit against Boston College late this past season and has also recorded 25 doubles.
Jenkins is a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Week and one-time Big East Player of the Week, who has also been tabbed to the Big East Honor Roll.
The Rebels coaching staff has shined in developing two-way players, as Aliyah Binford crushed her previous career-highs with 12 home runs, 55 RBI and 65 hits en route to All-South Region honors, while dominating in the circle down the stretch, with 11 innings and no earned runs allowed in the Women's College World Series to earn All-Tournament Team honors.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.