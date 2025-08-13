Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss in Mix for Tennessee's Top Safety
Brentwood (Tenn.) four-star safety Kenneth Simon II has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit.
Simon, one of the top prospects in Tennessee, has received interest from a myriad of Power Four schools as his recruitment blossoms this offseason.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
It's an impressive double-digit scholarship list for Simon with a slew of Southeastern Conference schools intensifying their pursuits.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Simon made his way to Oxford (Miss.) this summer for an unofficial visit while checking out with schools on his radar.
“I loved it there,” Simon said. “The vibe with coach Shoop was great. I ate dinner with him, met his kids, and the staff made me feel like a friend. The facilities are nice, but what stood out was how comfortable they made me feel. My dad and Coach Shoop are tight, so there’s already a connection.”
Now, according to Rivals, it's the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators that are emerging as schools to know in Simon's process.
Simon is a Tennessee legacy with the hometown school emerging as a program to watch, but Kiffin and Co. continue pushing all the right buttons in his process.
“To get the Tennessee offer felt good,” Simon told Rivals. “I’ve always been a fan growing up. My dad went there, and that is great, but he wants me to go where it’s best for me. I’ve been to Tennessee five times, and being able to imagine myself in that spot is something I’ve dreamed about.
“Coach Inge is my lead recruiter and he is a great coach. He had good linebackers last season and he feels this year they could be even better. Tennessee is definitely a school up there for me.”
Now, as Simon continues his recruiting process, Ole Miss remains a heavy-hitter as he evaluates the contenders early on.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.