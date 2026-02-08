Alabama Crimson Tide Gaining Momentum for Prized Ole Miss Football, Texas A&M Target
In this story:
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II continues evaluating his options with the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies the teams to know.
Simon, a Top-10 prospect in Tennessee, has reeled in scholarships from the top programs in America, but has since trimmed his lust with the quartet of Southeastern Conference schools among his finalists.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has evaluators salivating at his potential with his ranking skyrocketing across the last handful of months as Ole Miss puts a foot on the gas for the Top-15 linebacker in America across the offseason.
"Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs," 247Sports wrote of Simon. "Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.
"Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps.-Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football.-Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact.
"Can be dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and will dip around tackles.-Might not be the biggest, but is the son of a former NFL defender, which suggests that he’s likely only going to get bigger.-Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass."
Now, with a myriad of programs battling for his services, Simon has trimmed his list to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels landing alongside Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas A&M the finalists.
But Alabama is setting the pace in his process, according to On3 Sports.
“The winning history that they have sets the standard high," Simon told Rivals.
Ole Miss will continue the program's pursuit of the coveted second-level defender as his rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 13 rated linebacker in America.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1
'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20