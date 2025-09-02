Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes Target Raves About Ole Miss Football Visit
Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star running back Asa Barnes has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a dominant sophomore campaign last fall.
Barnes, the No. 8 rated recruit in Tennessee, has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, across his prep career.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program also has an offer on the table for the coveted running back with the staff in Oxford intensifying its pursuit.
Barnes has programs salivating at the potential he attains after a standout season in 2024 for his prep squad.
As a sophomore, Barnes ran for 812 yards on 94 carries while also adding 16 receptions for 221 yards as a receiving threat. He totaled 25 touchdowns last season for Westview (Tenn.).
Now, his recruitment is taking off with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his services.
This past weekend, Barnes was in Oxford for Ole Miss' season opener against the Georgia State Panthers with the Rebels coming away with a 63-7 victory.
Following the visit, Barnes told Rivals the trip "exceeded expectations" with Ole Miss keeping a foot on the gas.
“It was great — they made me feel at home from the beginning,” Barnes told Rivals. “I got to experience a lot of things like the Walk of Champions, which was rocking, and the atmosphere of the stadium when it’s filled up.”
“It definitely exceeded expectations. I can’t wait to get back when they play a rivalry or a ranked game. The atmosphere is like no other — they’re rocking from start to finish.”
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy shined for the Rebels in Week 1 with the performance standing out for Barnes while in attendance.
“One of the biggest highlights for me was their offense. It’s very similar to what we run now at Westview, which would make the transition easier,” Barnes said. “The coaches really took time to get to know every prospect outside of just their name, and that stood out to me too.”
Now, Kiffin and Co. will keep a foot on the gas for one of America's top running backs as schools from coast-to-coast battle for Barnes' services.
