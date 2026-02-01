Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted to Land Commitment From Prized Ole Miss Football Target

Marion (Ark.) three-star running back Jeremiah Dent has blossomed into one of the top offensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.

Dent checks in as the No. 3 overall recruit in Arkansas with offers galore rolling in after a strong junior campaign for his prep squad across the 2025 season.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder logged 1,057 rushing yards on 102 attempts while accounting for 22 total touchdowns and 1,983 all-purpose yards as programs pushed for his services.

Dent has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and North Carolina State Wolfpack, among others, across his high school career.

But Ryan Silverfield and the Arkansas Razorbacks are one of the latest schools to offer Dent with the hometown program entering the race in a major way this week.

The Arkansas coaching staff extended a scholarship to Dent on Wednesday with the predictions already rolling in for the Razorbacks to win out for his services.

Silverfield and the Razorbacks that have emerged as the team to beat in his recruitment as the Ole Miss Rebels remain a school in the know, but will be playing catch up it appears.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have reloaded the running back room this offseason with a stable of backs to work with behind All-America Kewan Lacy.

The coaching staff will bring in three new running backs:

- Makhi Frazier: Michigan State

- Joshua Dye: Southern Utah

- JT Lindsey: LSU

Lindsey signed with the LSU Tigers as a Top-10 running back in America in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but off-field "issues" kept him away from the program for the 2025 season where he utilized a redshirt year.

A highly-touted recruit, Lindsey held a myriad of offers where his junior campaign on the prep scene put his name on the map.

Ole Miss has landed a commitment from LSU running back transfer JT Lindsey, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports.



Lindsey (@JtLindsey4), who is repped by @Agentbutler1, was a Class of 2025 four-star recruit who ranked as the seventh-best RB in that 2025 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/DMmwmTre6F — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

Across the 2023 season, Lindsey ran for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns where he earned several offers from prominent programs, but his senior season was then one for the history books where he led his prep squad to an undefeated regular season with a 10-0 record.

Lindsey put up a dominant stat line after rushing for 2,476 yards on 324 carries with 33 touchdowns to go with it in 2024.

Now, he's Oxford bound with four seasons of eligibility as a youngster to watch moving forward for the program.

