BYU Cougars, USC Trojans Target Locks In Visit With Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football
Murrieta (Calif.) quarterback Ty Isaia will make his way to Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 10.
Isaia, a fast-rising signal-caller out of California, has received significant interest in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Purdue Boilermakers as recent offers.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has the BYU Cougars and USC Trojans in his ear with a recent visit to Lavell Edwards Stadium [BYU] having the program pique his interest.
But the youngster is still navigating the early phases of his recruitment with a visit now on the docket for Saturday where No. 7 Ole Miss will host the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Rebels will bring in a star-studded visitors list with Isaia becoming a name to know in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with an offer alreaedy in-hand as he works through his sophomore campaign.
Across his first 17 starts at the varsity level, Isaia has thrown for 1,879 yards and 24 touchdowns while impacting the game as a young player on the West Coast.
He’s completing 61 percent of his passes while also accounting for 363 yards on the ground – averaging nearly eight yards per rushing attempt.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are in his ear where they will look to make an early impression on the talented signal-caller this weekend while in town on an unofficial visit.
No. 7 Ole Miss and South Carolina will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an opportunity to reach 8-1 on the season and keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Significant Challenge Ahead
"This is a huge game for us and a really talented opponent with elite special teams. Really good defensive players," Kiffin said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconfernce.
"One of the best defensive players in the country that can ruin a game [in Dylan Stewart]. The quarterback [LaNorris Sellers] is a real problem. We’ve worked all week on containing him, tackling him and bringing a lot of pressure to try to get to him because he is a great player."
