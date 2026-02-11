Colorado Buffaloes Dish Out Offer to Prized Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target

Mobile (Ala.) Saraland three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts narrowed his focus to eight programs this week, but it hasn't stopped other schools from entering the race for the prized signal-caller.

Roberts checks in as the No. 21 rated quarterback in America with a myriad of offers rolling in as of late with Pete Golding and Co. remaining firmly in the mix for the coveted passer.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Alabama has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his rise continues.

The Saraland (Ala.) quarterback is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign where Roberts passed for nearly 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 21 additional scores on the ground.

In what became a dominant season for the talented dual-threat quarterback, Roberts quickly emerged as an SEC caliber prospect with multiple new offers rolling in.

Now, Roberts has trimmed his list with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

But the Colorado Buffaloes are now in the mix with Deion Sanders and Co. extending a scholarship to the Alabama native this week.

OFFERED - 5SFB 5⭐️+ QB @JamisonERoberts picks up an offer from @CUBuffsFootball 🦬



Another Power 4 in on one of the top signal-callers in the country 🎯@coach_hadac @PatrickBowes32 pic.twitter.com/GBTUTzzTKd — 5 Star Football Recruiting (@5StarFBRecruits) February 11, 2026

Now, as Roberts navigates his recruitment, the coveted passer will have options galore to choose from with offers rolling in for the prospect 247Sports labels a game-changer.

"Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs. Spent sophomore season working behind Texas signee KJ Lacey before taking over for taking one of the Yellowhammer State’s top prep programs as a junior and posting a 13-1 record Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle.

"Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t. Must soak up coaching and keep evolving as a passer, but hard to knock the results thus far as he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes in 16 varsity starts.

