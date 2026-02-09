Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma Among Top Destinations for Prized QB

Mobile (Ala.) Saraland three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Roberts checks in as the No. 21 rated quarterback in America with offers galore rolling in as of late as Pete Golding and Co. remain in the mix for the coveted passer.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Alabama has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his rise continues.

The Saraland (Ala.) quarterback is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign where Roberts passed for nearly 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 21 additional scores on the ground.

In what became a dominant season for the talented dual-threat quarterback, Roberts quickly emerged as an SEC caliber prospect with multiple new offers rolling in.

Now, Roberts has trimmed his list with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff has remained in pursuit with the Rebels recently checking in with the fast-rising quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, but multiple Southeastern Conference programs are intensifying their recruitment of Roberts.

The Oklahoma Sooners are a program that has emerged as a legit contender for the Alabama native, but Golding and Co. will keep a foot on the gas for the talented offensive weapon heading into a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The Scouting Report: "Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs. Spent sophomore season working behind Texas signee KJ Lacey before taking over for taking one of the Yellowhammer State’s top prep programs as a junior and posting a 13-1 record Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle.

Saraland's Jamison Roberts (10) scrambles for a touchdown against Pike Road during their AHSAA football playoff game in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday November 21, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t. Must soak up coaching and keep evolving as a passer, but hard to knock the results thus far as he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes in 16 varsity starts.

"Should be viewed as a modern gamer that can connect on big shots while also being featured heavily in a rushing attack. Projects as a potential starter at the Power Four level.

